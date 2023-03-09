Party at BC Place: Vancouver Whitecaps get on track with dominant CCL performance

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are one of five clubs yet to record a point in regular-season play through MLS Matchday 2, but you wouldn't have known it from watching their electric display at BC Place on Wednesday evening.

"It does a lot [for our confidence]," head coach Vanni Sartini said after the match. "Of course, we were coming from two performances where one was very good, one okay, but we didn't harvest anything. So, it gives confidence again. It gives a little smile again to everyone."

Playing their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 opener against Honduran outfit Real España, the Whitecaps put on a show for the home crowd, eventually taking an emphatic 5-0 result that puts them right on the precipice of the quarterfinals in the prestigious continental tournament. They'll take that commanding aggregate advantage into Leg 2 of the series in San Pedro Sula on March 15 (6 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

The lopsided scoreline was certainly cathartic for Vancouver after the rough start to their 2023 campaign, which saw them take one-goal defeats to Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes. But equally encouraging for Sartini was the manner in which the barrage of goals on Wednesday finally arrived.

Four different players found the scoresheet for the 'Caps, who were also the beneficiaries of a 64th-minute own goal. Two defenders got in on the action in center back Tristan Blackmon and left back Ryan Raposo (who also had an assist in his Man of the Match performance), while midfielder Pedro Vite and forward Brian White logged the insurance goals.

The end result was the first five-goal performance since Sartini took over as head coach, a milestone that had the Italian manager feeling optimistic his side can build off the effort going forward both in CCL and league play.