Andre Blake injury: Philadelphia Union goalkeeper exits match vs. Chicago Fire

Blake was replaced by Joe Bendik in the 33rd minute, holding his face in considerable pain before head coach Jim Curtin had to call on the veteran backup. Blake walked off under his own power at Subaru Park while limping.

The Jamaican international appeared to get injured in the 30th minute while sending a defensive-third free kick upfield. He then ran back into Philadelphia's goal to save a header from Chicago forward Kacper Przybyłko , diving low to his left after Miguel Navarro 's cross.

One of Major League Soccer's top goalkeepers didn't reach full-time of his club's Matchday 3 fixture, as Philadelphia Union star Andre Blake prematurely exited Saturday's home matchup against Chicago Fire FC with a leg injury.

The extent of Blake's injury is unclear, but any extended absence would be a major blow to the reigning Eastern Conference champions. They're at the halfway point of their 2023 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series, earning a 0-0 draw at El Salvadoran side Alianza FC midweek before Tuesday's return leg at Subaru Park (8 pm ET).

The 32-year-old is the only three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award recipient, including last season's year-end haul. Blake had 15 clean sheets while playing every minute of the 2022 regular season, backstopping Philly's run to MLS Cup 2022.