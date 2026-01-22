Breakout player candidates: Who could emerge in 2026?

Instead, let’s go around the league and identify eight guys who I think are poised to take on a bigger role, up their production and become more than just an under-the-radar fan favorite or a kid with potential.

I’m switching up the order a bit, though, as I’m making our Breakout Player predictions a little bit earlier than in years past. And also… I’m not forcing it by picking a breakout player for each team. It just doesn’t happen that way in real life!

I went back a couple of years looking for my favorite clips of Ku-DiPietro , who once upon a time was a high-upside D.C. United academy product but who has, for whatever reason, failed to consistently put it all together for the first team either with D.C. or, after being acquired ahead of last season, with the Colorado Rapids .

The knock on Ted Ku-DiPietro has always been that he doesn't break lines with his passing. @empiregass and I were just talking about this on last week's @Extratime . I think he might've took it personal. Kid was superb last night. pic.twitter.com/F1LNP56Pj9

We’ll see what happens with new head coach Matt Wells . Everything seems to point towards him being a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 guy, and if that’s the case, then Ku-DiPietro – who’s still just 23 years old – will likely get first crack at left wing.

I thought that would have changed last year when the Rapids acquired him for $1.125 million via an intra-league cash-for-player trade. But for whatever reason, now-former head coach Chris Armas went away from the 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2, and often played Ku-DiPietro on the right. Neither the formation change nor the position adjustment really suited him.

The thing about literally all the clips I can find of him is that he’s almost never lined up at left wing. Even in the above compilation, he was more of a second forward than a winger (though, as pointed out in the commentary, he was spending a lot of time swapping places with the other attackers).

Habroune doesn’t run; he glides. There is an aesthetically appealing aspect to how he plays the game that just makes you want to watch him take space and get all the gears of that beautiful Crew attack – even when they were missing chances left and right, it truly was beautiful – turning together in concert.

He’s played a good amount as an attacking midfielder both for Columbus and for the US U-20s (he was a key reserve for the US team this past autumn as they once again made it to the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals), but I think he profiles best as a ball-moving No. 8. Someone who organizes the game with his vision and ability to instill tempo.

The underlying numbers largely point to that: Habroune was in the 70th percentile among all midfielders in expected assists as per FotMob, which is good, though obviously not game-breaking. But if you look at American Soccer Analysis’s more granular “goals added” data, Haboune ranked in the top 10 among all MLS central and attacking midfielders in the value of the passes he hits. The guys around him on that list are former MVPs, World Cup locks, dudes who got sold mid-season for many millions of dollars, and Mark Delgado (perpetually the most underrated player in MLS).