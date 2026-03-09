Lionel Messi's star power, San Jose's hot start & more from Matchday 3

Red Bull New York were quite good in the first two weeks – so good, with their sheer attacking verve and new coach Michael Bradley’s ready reliance on very young homegrown talent, that they commandeered a good chunk of the MLS discourse with their 2W-0L-0D start. Meanwhile, CF Montréal struggled badly, conceding eight goals and scoring none in opening losses at San Diego and Chicago that led some to ponder if they were on course for a historically poor year.