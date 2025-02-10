Colorado Rapids acquire Ted Ku-DiPietro from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- COL receive: Ted Ku-DiPietro
- DC receive: Up to $1.4 million, sell-on & trade %
The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro from D.C. United, the clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for the 23-year-old homegrown player, D.C. receive up to $1.4 million ($1.125 million guaranteed, $275k conditional). They also maintain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Ku-DiPietro, who will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot in Colorado.
The trade utilizes the league's new cash-for-players mechanism, allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.
"We're excited to welcome Ted to the Rapids organization," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "Ted has already showcased his talent at the MLS level during his first three years in the league and he'll bring an added attacking threat to our group.
"He has the speed to challenge teams in behind and off the dribble and the quality and creativity to operate in the pocket. His qualities on the ball and exceptional work rate make him an ideal fit for our game model and we look forward to seeing him in burgundy."
In three seasons with D.C., Ku-DiPietro increased his minutes year-on-year while racking up 7g/7a across 65 regular-season games. He scored one goal in five appearances with the United States U-23 team at the 2023 Pan American Games.
During the 2023 season, Ku-DiPietro placed No. 22 on the league's 22 Under 22 rankings.
"Ted is a talented player who has been with D.C. United since joining our academy at just 16 years old," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer.
"He has made invaluable contributions to the club both on and off the field, and we're grateful for his dedication and hard work over the years. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career in Colorado."
In Colorado, Ku-DiPietro joins Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett as key attacking midfielders. Meanwhile, D.C.'s attack remains highlighted by 2024 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke.
Colorado's 2025 MLS campaign begins on Feb. 22 at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). That same day, D.C. open at home against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
