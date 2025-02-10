Colorado Rapids acquire Ted Ku-DiPietro from DC United

In exchange for the 23-year-old homegrown player, D.C. receive up to $1.4 million ($1.125 million guaranteed, $275k conditional). They also maintain a future sell-on and trade percentage in Ku-DiPietro, who will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot in Colorado.

The trade utilizes the league's new cash-for-players mechanism, allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

"We're excited to welcome Ted to the Rapids organization," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. "Ted has already showcased his talent at the MLS level during his first three years in the league and he'll bring an added attacking threat to our group.