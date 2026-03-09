LAFC vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC kick off their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series against Costa Rica's Alajuelense on Tuesday night.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on March 17, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between Mexican sides Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey.

Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)

LAFC have won their first five games of the season across all competitions, enjoying a dream start under new head coach Marc Dos Santos.

Denis Bouanga (four goals) and David Martínez (three goals) lead the goalscoring charts, while South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min has turned provider with six assists.

Canadian international Stephen Eustáquio has slotted into midfield alongside Mark Delgado and Timothy Tillman, one month removed from arriving on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.