San Diego FC fully acquire Oscar Verhoeven from San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Oscar Verhoeven

Oscar Verhoeven SJ receive: $350k GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 19-year-old US youth international, San Jose receive $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). He initially joined San Diego on loan in April for $100k in GAM and a sell-on percentage.

Verhoeven has played in 15 matches (all competitions) for San Diego this season, helping the first-year club top the Western Conference while setting expansion records for points (63) and wins (19).

"Oscar played a key role for us this year and showed his qualities at this level," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. "We’re excited to make his move permanent and to continue supporting his development as a professional.

"We believe he has a bright future with our club, and we look forward to getting him back to full fitness and having him back with the group for preseason."

Before joining San Diego, Verhoeven signed a homegrown deal with San Jose in May 2023. He played nine times for the Earthquakes.

Internationally, Verhoeven represented the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He's also played for the U-20s.

