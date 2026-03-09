Matchday 3: Every result, key moments & full highlights

Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS regular season is in the books. Here's what you might have missed and what decided every match.
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
NYCFC erupted for five goals in their home opener, capitalizing on Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau receiving a 16th-minute red card for handling the ball outside his penalty area.
Keaton Parks bagged a brace for the hosts and Maxi Moralez finished with 1g/2a, helping NYCFC stay one of six unbeaten teams in MLS.
As for Orlando? It's now three consecutive losses and a league-high 11 goals against to start the year.
D.C. United 1, Inter Miami CF 2
First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul proved enough for Inter Miami, who held on for a 2-1 win over D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.
The NFL venue, home to the Baltimore Ravens, hosted 72,026 fans for this clash between league originals and the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
That attendance mark broke D.C.'s club record (league play) and is among the top 10 all-time standalone crowds in MLS history. Normally, the Black-and-Red play in the nation's capital at Audi Field.
Philadelphia Union 0, San Jose Earthquakes 1
Timo Werner delivered his second assist for the Earthquakes, who earned a 1-0 win at Philadelphia via Ousseni Bouda's second goal of the season.
The German star, acquired this winter from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, was a halftime substitute in his second MLS appearance.
San Jose have started the season with three consecutive wins for the first time in club history. Conversely, Philadelphia have opened their Supporters' Shield defense with three straight losses.
Columbus Crew 0, Chicago Fire FC 0
Columbus and Chicago combined for 22 shots in a 0-0 draw at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, unable to break the deadlock in the latest Walmart Saturday Showdown.
The Fire played without striker Hugo Cuypers (lower body) due to injury, while Crew forwards Diego Rossi and Wessam Abou Ali were held under wraps.
Charlotte FC 3, Austin FC 1
Pep Biel's second-half brace propelled Charlotte to a 3-1 win over Austin, who played over an hour with 10 men after defender Guilherme Biro was red-carded in the first half.
Idan Toklomati also opened his season account for the Crown, latching onto an attacking chance created by Wilfried Zaha.
Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 3
RSL's youth movement powered a 3-2 victory at Atlanta, rattling off another result without star midfielder Diego Luna (knee injury).
Sergi Solans, Aiden Hezarkhani and Zavier Gozo all bagged first-half goals, and offseason signings Morgan Guilavogui and Juan Manuel Sanabria were creative threats. Hezarkhani and Gozo are both 18-year-old homegrowns.
Atlanta have lost all three games to start their second stint under head coach Tata Martino. They couldn't build on Alexey Miranchuk's brace.
St. Louis CITY SC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 1
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored just after halftime and Andrew Thomas recorded his second shutout of the season, giving Seattle the edge in a 1-0 win at St. Louis.
The downside? Center back Yéimar Gomez Andrade got injured in the first half, causing the Sounders to reshuffle their backline.
St. Louis still await their first win under new head coach Yoann Damet.
Nashville SC 3, Minnesota United FC 1
Sam Surridge scored a brace on his return from illness, and Cristian Espinoza tallied his first MLS goal with his new team, sending Nashville to a comfortable 3-1 win over Minnesota.
Australian international midfielder Patrick Yazbek added two assists for Nashville, who have gone 4W-0L-1D across all competitions.
Minnesota got another long-range golazo from Nectarios Triantis, though their defense suffered without Michael Boxall (lower body injury). The New Zealand international center back rarely misses a game.
Sporting Kansas City 0, San Diego FC 1
San Diego rattled off a third straight MLS win to start the year, handing Sporting KC a 1-0 loss at home.
Danish star Anders Dreyer scored just before halftime, and goalkeeper Duran Ferree made three saves to preserve the shutout. Dreyer was the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, and Ferree is a 19-year-old US youth international.
Colorado Rapids 4, LA Galaxy 1
Colorado continued to impress under new head coach Matt Wells, soaring to a 4-1 home win over the LA Galaxy.
Rafael Navarro bagged a late brace, turning the screw after Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec's 60th-minute red card. Darren Yapi added 1g/1a for Colorado, and Alexis Manyoma scored his first goal for the club.
Portland Timbers 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4
It was a USMNT party for the Whitecaps, who started their Cascadia Cup defense with a comprehensive 4-1 win at the Timbers.
Brian White bagged a brace, Tristan Blackmon scored his first goal of the season, and Sebastian Berhalter added 1g/1a for the visitors.
Surely, their performances caught the eyes of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
LAFC 1, FC Dallas 0
David Martínez's long-range golazo was the difference for LAFC in a 1-0 home victory over FC Dallas.
The Venezuelan international has three goals this year (all competitions), providing a key threat alongside superstars Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min.
Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi made four saves in the setback, and offseason signing Joaquín Valiente made his first MLS start.
Red Bull New York 0, CF Montréal 3
Montréal midfielder Wiki Carmona stole the show at Sports Illustrated Stadium, netting a brace in a 3-0 victory over his former team.
This winter, Red Bull traded the Venezuelan international to Montréal in exchange for fullback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.
Montréal earned their first win of the year, while RBNY suffered their first defeat under head coach Michael Bradley.
FC Cincinnati 0, Toronto FC 1
Dániel Sallói's first Toronto FC goal gave his new team a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. The winger, acquired from SKC ahead of the season, curled his shot inside the far post in the 86th minute after being played in behind by Richie Laryea.
Toronto fans hoped to see Josh Sargent debut, though the USMNT striker and club-record signing was held out of the squad as he acclimates to life in MLS. He recently arrived from EFL Championship side Norwich City for a reported $22 million fee that could reach $27 million with add-ons.
Cincy star Evander returned from injury as a 74th-minute substitute. However, the Brazilian playmaker couldn't help his team avoid a home defeat.