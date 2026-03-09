Matchday 3: Every result, key moments & full highlights

Matchday 3 of the 2026 MLS regular season is in the books. Here's what you might have missed and what decided every match.

As for Orlando? It's now three consecutive losses and a league-high 11 goals against to start the year.

Keaton Parks bagged a brace for the hosts and Maxi Moralez finished with 1g/2a, helping NYCFC stay one of six unbeaten teams in MLS.

NYCFC erupted for five goals in their home opener, capitalizing on Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau receiving a 16th-minute red card for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

That attendance mark broke D.C.'s club record (league play) and is among the top 10 all-time standalone crowds in MLS history. Normally, the Black-and-Red play in the nation's capital at Audi Field.

The NFL venue, home to the Baltimore Ravens, hosted 72,026 fans for this clash between league originals and the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Philadelphia Union 0, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Timo Werner delivered his second assist for the Earthquakes, who earned a 1-0 win at Philadelphia via Ousseni Bouda's second goal of the season.

The German star, acquired this winter from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, was a halftime substitute in his second MLS appearance.