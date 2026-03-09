Toronto FC vow to “only get stronger” after first win

“Now to go home and have these games at home, we should feel good about what we've done, but also understand that we still have to work to do.”

“When you work this hard, you want to reward yourself,” head coach Robin Fraser said post-match. “Even the way they dug in at the very end is so important, because it's about establishing what our identity is going to be and what our character is going to be like as a group.”

With the road swing wrapped, Toronto returns to BMO Field for its next nine matches with a vital three points in hand.

On Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, the Reds picked up their first win of the season as new signing Dániel Sallói netted his first goal for the club in a 1–0 away victory at FC Cincinnati , closing out the three-game season-opening road trip.

Setting up for Sargent

While picking up the first win before playing in front of home supporters was crucial, so too was finding some form ahead of star striker Josh Sargent’s debut.

Although the club unveiled their new Designated Player on Thursday, purchased for a reported club-record fee of $22 million, the USMNT attacker did not make the trip to TQL Stadium.

Sargent, who headlines Toronto’s rebuild, now joins a team entering Matchday 4 with a bit of confidence and could be in line to make his debut in front of the hometown fans.

“I think for us to come through these three games, obviously the last one being the most positive one in almost every fashion, I think it just sets us up for this long homestand we have,” Fraser added.

“This is a group tonight that did really well, and then you feel like you add Josh, and you've got other guys coming back from injuries that will only get stronger.”