Philadelphia Union vs. Club América: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The Philadelphia Union host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Tuesday evening.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played in Mexico City on March 18, determining who reaches the quarterfinals in April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC .

Can the Union reverse course against one of the region's strongest clubs?

The 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield champions' CCC success has yet to translate to MLS play, though. Bradley Carnell's side has lost their first three matches and back-to-back contests at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia were in cruise control throughout Round One, dispatching Trinidadian side Defence Force by a 12-0 aggregate scoreline.

All nine MLS teams enter @TheChampions Round of 16 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9bzYtvzPsX

Round One: 2-1 aggregate vs. CD Olimpia (Honduras)

Club América squeaked past Honduran side CD Olimpia in Round One, paced by goals from Víctor Dávila and Ramón Juárez in Leg 1 (2-1 victory).

Las Águilas were held scoreless in Leg 2 (0-0 draw), perhaps reflecting their mid-table form in the LIGA MX Clausura.

Manager André Jardine's squad is eighth in LIGA MX, 11 points behind leaders Cruz Azul and in danger of missing the playoffs.