USMNT or Mexico? Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas generates buzz in breakout season

Seattle Sounders FC are a veteran-heavy team expected to challenge for multiple trophies in 2022, making the emergence of 16-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas all the more impressive.

“As a kid, or when I was younger, I always wanted to play for Mexico,” Vargas said with a laugh, realizing he’s still of high school age. “I always grew up watching Mexico but I’ve joined the MLS academy, they’ve given me an opportunity. I’ve gone to US national team camps and they’ve really been confident in me. It’s kind of leveled out the playing field. I still don’t know. My heart is in two spaces right now.”

An Alaska native who’s eligible for both Concacaf rivals United States and Mexico, questions have started surfacing about which country he may represent one day. A senior international debut is likely in the distance, though Vargas said before Saturday’s marquee match vs. LA Galaxy (3:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) that he’s given the choice some early thoughts.

Vargas has featured in all five of Seattle’s games this campaign, spanning the MLS regular season and Concacaf Champions League , a rapid rise after signing a homegrown player deal this past December.

Vargas has represented the US at the U-15 level and said he grew up watching Liga MX games, only stopping now that his professional career is taking off. With parents from Mexico, he could face a similar decision that dual-nationals like former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi (with USMNT) and current LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (with Mexico) have made in the past year.

Speaking after Seattle’s 3-0 steamrolling of Liga MX’s Club Leon on Wednesday in the CCL quarterfinals, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer acknowledged the high upside his midfield talent possesses, likening him to USMNT staple Cristian Roldan. This past preseason, MLSsoccer.com's Charles Boehm labeled Vargas one of the league's next breakout homegrown stars.

“I would hope some of those scouts from Leon or some of the other bigger teams in Mexico would take notice, although I don't want to lose the kid," Schmetzer said. "But certainly he belongs in the team. He has played at a level where he belongs on the field so that's credit to him. ... There's a lot of different reasons why that kid has performed well.