FC Cincinnati sign forward Kenji Mboma Dem

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 23-year-old Frenchman is under contract through 2025 with team options spanning 2026-28.

Mboma Dem has tallied 10 goals and eight assists in 27 matches for FC Cincinnati 2 since joining in April 2024. He's also featured in two games with Cincy's first team.

“We’re proud to sign Kenji to the first team,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said. “Since being drafted in 2024, Kenji has established himself as a key piece for FC Cincinnati 2.

"He’s earned this opportunity through his consistency in training, hunger to improve, and performances on the field. We’re excited to see FC Cincinnati 2 continue to play a vital role in the FC Cincinnati player pathway as we look to develop and promote talent within the club.”