Oh mama! Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil scores brace with mother in attendance

“As you can see I was also doing everything for my mom today and my kid, and I was putting more effort, running everywhere to defend, and I knew that it’s going to happen, it's really going to happen” Paintsil said after the match, the first his mother has been to in more than a decade.

"She was in Belgium when I came to LA, so she couldn’t also see me play, so I think it’s an amazing moment for me and for my family that I just had these two goals, and I really thank God for everything.”

Paintsil enjoyed a breakout inaugural season in MLS last season. He had 10g/10a during the regular season, and scored another four goals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, helping the Galaxy win MLS Cup 2024.

But that form hasn’t carried over to this season, with Paintsil scoring just once in his first 13 matches. But a pair of goals against the Whitecaps could be the jumping-off point he needed.