Vancouver Whitecaps exercise buyout on Damir Kreilach

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have exercised a guaranteed contract buyout on forward Damir Kreilach , the club announced Friday. Each club has two buyouts per season.

The 36-year-old Croatian will no longer occupy a senior roster spot and his wages will not count against the club’s salary budget.

“Damir has been an exceptional leader and mentor over the past one and a half years,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. “Many of our young players, who are now making their mark in MLS, were so well prepared thanks to his steady presence and support in the locker room.