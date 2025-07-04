Vancouver Whitecaps exercise buyout on Damir Kreilach

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have exercised a guaranteed contract buyout on forward Damir Kreilach, the club announced Friday. Each club has two buyouts per season.
The 36-year-old Croatian will no longer occupy a senior roster spot and his wages will not count against the club’s salary budget.
“Damir has been an exceptional leader and mentor over the past one and a half years,” said sporting director Axel Schuster. “Many of our young players, who are now making their mark in MLS, were so well prepared thanks to his steady presence and support in the locker room.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with Damir and wish him and his family all the very best in the future.”
After competing for Union Berlin in Germany, Kreilach became an MLS veteran while playing six seasons with Real Salt Lake (2018-23). He then signed with Vancouver ahead of the 2024 campaign.
In total, Kreilach recorded 60g/20a in 199 appearances across all competitions during time with RSL and the Whitecaps.
A 2021 MLS All-Star, Kreilach was part of Vancouver's 2024 Canadian Championship-winning and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup finalist squads.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant