Premier League potential: Victor Wanyama praises Djordje Mihailovic's transfer

But the 23-year-old US international may not be long for staying in the Eredivisie, at least in the opinion of midfield partner Victor Wanyama. Mihailovic is reportedly one of AZ’s most expensive all-time transfers, projecting as a key piece at the historic Holland top-flight side in 2023 and beyond.

“For me, that was the best move, it was a smart move [because] you need to build,” Wanyama said on Extratime. “You need to go up and then when you’re up there you don’t have enough game time and then you can only come down. For me, it gets him a good move and from there I think he will kill it.

“I give him a season to figure things out, another season to fly. Within those two years, we’ll see Djordje in bigger leagues again. We see him in the Premier League or we see him in the Bundesliga, a big team, or in Spain, a big team.