Inter Miami bring Club World Cup momentum back to MLS

Forget a post-FIFA Club World Cup hangover. Inter Miami CF are feeling a post-Club World Cup glow-up.
Back in MLS action for the first time in over a month, the Herons visit CF Montréal on Saturday evening looking to build on their historic performance at the prestigious international tournament (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"If we were able to compete at that level, there are no excuses for us not to be able to compete in our domestic league," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on the eve of their Matchday 22 clash at Stade Saputo. "Clearly it was a boost for us and an injection of confidence for what’s to come – not just MLS, but also Leagues Cup at the end of the month.
"That’s the objective, and we’ll try to somehow pressure the players to perform at their best. Because we’ve shown that we can go toe-to-toe with anyone, including opponents with way more hierarchy [than ourselves]."
Landmark showing
Against the odds, Miami not only advanced out of a tough Group A, but did so in historic fashion.
After a 0-0 opening draw with Egypt's Al Ahly, the Herons pulled off a dramatic, 2-1 comeback victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto. Lionel Messi's stunning free-kick goal secured a historic first Club World Cup win for an MLS side and the first-ever victory for a Concacaf team against European opposition in official competition.
Another milestone followed with Miami's 2-2 draw against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras in their Group A finale, as they became the first MLS club to reach the tournament knockout stages.
Their remarkable run eventually ended with a 4-0 loss to reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.
"The level of competition at the Club World Cup was very high. We played against the best teams in the world, from the best leagues in the world," said midfielder Telasco Segovia, whose goal sparked Miami's memorable rally against Porto.
"I think that helped us a lot to focus and also see what we’re made of."
Where do the Herons go from here? According to Segovia, they compete for all remaining silverware, including MLS Cup.
"If we play the same way we did against Porto and Palmeiras, we’ll be able to win the league," the Venezuelan international said.
Transfers incoming?
Despite the confidence that comes with surpassing expectations on the world stage, Mascherano believes Miami need to add reinforcements during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 24 to August 21.
"I’ve spoken to the club, I’ve given my thoughts on what the club needs,” said Mascherano ahead of a packed month of July that will see the Herons play six league games and make their Leagues Cup 2025 debut against LIGA MX side Atlas FC.
For now, the club is without the injured Yannick Bright, Gonzalo Luján, David Ruiz and Ian Fray.
"... You have to ask the people whose job it is [to make signings]", Mascherano responded when questioned about the status of any possible new arrivals.
"My job is to train the players that I have, try to put together the best and most competitive team possible."
MLS standard-bearers
Short-handed or not, Mascherano knows the demands that come with coaching the league's most high-profile team, which just last season lifted the Supporters' Shield behind a record-breaking 74-point haul.
According to the Argentine manager, these ambitions are well-founded, especially given their performances at the Club World Cup.
"The team and the players have proven to themselves that when we’re convinced, when we know what we want, we can do it," Mascherano said ahead of Saturday's visit to a last-place Montréal side that's won two of their last three matches.
"Now we have to transfer [that mentality] to the domestic league, to MLS," he said. "We know everybody wants to beat us.”