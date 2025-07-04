Inter Miami bring Club World Cup momentum back to MLS

"That’s the objective, and we’ll try to somehow pressure the players to perform at their best. Because we’ve shown that we can go toe-to-toe with anyone, including opponents with way more hierarchy [than ourselves]."

"If we were able to compete at that level, there are no excuses for us not to be able to compete in our domestic league," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on the eve of their Matchday 22 clash at Stade Saputo. "Clearly it was a boost for us and an injection of confidence for what’s to come – not just MLS, but also Leagues Cup at the end of the month.

Back in MLS action for the first time in over a month, the Herons visit CF Montréal on Saturday evening looking to build on their historic performance at the prestigious international tournament (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Landmark showing

Against the odds, Miami not only advanced out of a tough Group A, but did so in historic fashion.

After a 0-0 opening draw with Egypt's Al Ahly, the Herons pulled off a dramatic, 2-1 comeback victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto. Lionel Messi's stunning free-kick goal secured a historic first Club World Cup win for an MLS side and the first-ever victory for a Concacaf team against European opposition in official competition.

Another milestone followed with Miami's 2-2 draw against Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras in their Group A finale, as they became the first MLS club to reach the tournament knockout stages.

Their remarkable run eventually ended with a 4-0 loss to reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

"The level of competition at the Club World Cup was very high. We played against the best teams in the world, from the best leagues in the world," said midfielder Telasco Segovia, whose goal sparked Miami's memorable rally against Porto.

"I think that helped us a lot to focus and also see what we’re made of."

Where do the Herons go from here? According to Segovia, they compete for all remaining silverware, including MLS Cup.