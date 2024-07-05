Vote for your 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain!
Pick your captain out of the four finalists below. Voting remains open until 9pm ET, July 9.
Pick your captain out of the four finalists below. Voting remains open until 9pm ET, July 9.
Being named a 2024 MLS All-Star is already an impressive accomplishment. You’re in a prestigious group of the best players across the league. But there’s another level beyond that. There’s the All-Stars’ All-Star: the captain.
Who will captain the 2024 MLS All-Stars when they meet LIGA MX's best on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew? Have your say in the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. There can only be one winner from the four finalists. Vote