LIGA MX win 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

The LIGA MX All-Stars edged their MLS All-Star counterparts in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, taking a 3-2 decision Tuesday night in a dramatic finale.

The star-studded showcase teased Wednesday's main event, with the best of MLS and LIGA MX facing off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

The MLS All-Stars will look for revenge at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T

Winner: LIGA MX

Former LA Galaxy player Jonathan Dos Santos came within one point of Héctor Herrera's record 65-point haul in the 2022 Shooting Challenge, as the LIGA MX trio consistently hit target after target compared to their three MLS opponents.

Touch Challenge presented by Crest

Winner: MLS

With service coming from MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan, the Galaxy's Riqui Puig and Inter Miami CF superstar Jordi Alba brought back memories of their FC Barcelona days together.

Hell is Real rivals Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) and Lucho Acosta (FC Cincinnati) then teamed up to push MLS to their first challenge victory of the night.

Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T

Winner: LIGA MX

Cucho pulled off some spectacular acrobatic finishes, while St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki delivered the goods in goal.

However, Tigres UANL legend André-Pierre Gignac displayed his ruthless finishing skills to make the difference for LIGA MX.

Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice

Winner: MLS

A record-setting performance from Puig evened things up after LIGA MX Femenil superstar Alicia Cervantes put MLS in an early hole.

That set the stage for Barça legend Sergio Busquets to settle things in a down-to-the-wire battle with Andrés Guardado.

Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Winner: LIGA MX

Despite the MLS All-Stars first reaching Zone 2 after hitting the crossbar five times from 18 yards out, LIGA MX rallied late and got the coveted 40-yard winner from Cruz Azul's Gonzalo Piovi to take the honors.

