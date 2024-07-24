MLS All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. LIGA MX?

COLUMBUS – Head coach Wilfried Nancy has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

The MLS All-Stars appear in a 4-2-3-1 formation against the LIGA MX All-Stars, with striker Cucho Hernández and winger Diego Rossi representing the hometown Columbus Crew.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, sports the armband after winning the All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan.