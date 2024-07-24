MLS All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. LIGA MX?

MLSsoccer staff

COLUMBUS – Head coach Wilfried Nancy has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

Forwards/Wingers (3)

  • Evander - Portland Timbers
  • Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
  • Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew

Midfielders (3)

  • Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  • Héctor Herrera - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF

Defenders (4)

  • Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
  • Thiago Martins - New York City FC
  • Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake
  • Keegan Rosenberry - Colorado Rapids

Goalkeeper (1)

  • Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC

The MLS All-Stars appear in a 4-2-3-1 formation against the LIGA MX All-Stars, with striker Cucho Hernández and winger Diego Rossi representing the hometown Columbus Crew.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, sports the armband after winning the All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan.

Longtime Mexican international Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo) faces his country's top flight. Inter Miami superstars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also feature from the opening whistle.

Roman Bürki (St. Louis) is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, and Portland Timbers star Evander further sparks the attack.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
