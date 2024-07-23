Matchday

MLS vs. Liga MX: How to watch, stream 2024 MLS All-Star Game

24-ASG-How-To-Watch
MLSsoccer staff

The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash Wednesday night in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.

Watch

When

  • Wednesday, July 24 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

This is the third edition of this MLS All-Star Game matchup. MLS beat LIGA MX in the 2021 edition at LAFC's BMO Stadium, plus the 2022 version at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

After this summertime showcase, Leagues Cup 2024 begins Friday featuring all 49 MLS and LIGA MX teams in a World Cup-style tournament. Aside from silverware and prize money, the top three Leagues Cup finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

MLS All-Stars logo
MLS All-Stars

Head coach Wilfried Nancy oversees a 29-player roster, including five Columbus Crew standouts. Cucho Hernández, Darlington Nagbe and Diego Rossi all represent the defending MLS Cup champions.

FC Cincinnati midfielder and reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta won the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan for the second-straight year.

Elsewhere, Spanish legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba represent Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF. El Tráfico rivals Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) and Denis Bouanga (LAFC) could team up as well.

LIGA MX All-Stars logo
LIGA MX All-Stars

Led by Club América manager André Jardine, LIGA MX arrive stateside with a 28-player roster seeking the team's first-ever All-Star Game win.

In early June, Nelson Deossa, Oussama Idrissi and Salomón Rondón helped CF Pachuca win the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup title over the Columbus Crew.

Longtime El Tri midfielder Andrés Guardado and Tigres UANL striker André-Pierre Gignac bring a veteran presence, while Pumas UNAM winger Cesar Huerta is an emerging star.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS All-Star Game Matchday

Related Stories

LAFC's Denis Bouanga seeks triumphant return for MLS All-Star Game
Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday
LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz wins Goal of the Matchday 
More News
More News
Portland Timbers acquire Mason Toye from CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire Mason Toye from CF Montréal
Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback

Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback
Real Salt Lake acquire Australian winger Lachlan Brook
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire Australian winger Lachlan Brook
St. Louis CITY acquire Simon Becher from Danish team
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY acquire Simon Becher from Danish team
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which players will shine in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which players will shine in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge?
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
2:00

HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
WATCH: Cavan Sullivan looks ahead after MLS NEXT All-Star Game win
1:34

WATCH: Cavan Sullivan looks ahead after MLS NEXT All-Star Game win
WATCH: Cavan Sullivan reflects on history-making MLS debut
1:34

WATCH: Cavan Sullivan reflects on history-making MLS debut
2024 MLS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target 
1:31

2024 MLS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target 