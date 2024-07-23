MLS vs. Liga MX: How to watch, stream 2024 MLS All-Star Game

The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash Wednesday night in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.
Watch
When
- Wednesday, July 24 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
This is the third edition of this MLS All-Star Game matchup. MLS beat LIGA MX in the 2021 edition at LAFC's BMO Stadium, plus the 2022 version at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.
After this summertime showcase, Leagues Cup 2024 begins Friday featuring all 49 MLS and LIGA MX teams in a World Cup-style tournament. Aside from silverware and prize money, the top three Leagues Cup finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy oversees a 29-player roster, including five Columbus Crew standouts. Cucho Hernández, Darlington Nagbe and Diego Rossi all represent the defending MLS Cup champions.
FC Cincinnati midfielder and reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta won the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan for the second-straight year.
Elsewhere, Spanish legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba represent Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF. El Tráfico rivals Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) and Denis Bouanga (LAFC) could team up as well.
Led by Club América manager André Jardine, LIGA MX arrive stateside with a 28-player roster seeking the team's first-ever All-Star Game win.
In early June, Nelson Deossa, Oussama Idrissi and Salomón Rondón helped CF Pachuca win the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup title over the Columbus Crew.
Longtime El Tri midfielder Andrés Guardado and Tigres UANL striker André-Pierre Gignac bring a veteran presence, while Pumas UNAM winger Cesar Huerta is an emerging star.