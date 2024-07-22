LAFC's Denis Bouanga seeks triumphant return to Columbus for MLS All-Star Game

COLUMBUS – When Denis Bouanga makes travel recommendations for friends visiting the United States, this locale might not make his list.

It’s not that Columbus isn’t great: Players have been filled with praise for the Ohio city with a rich soccer history. It’s not that he couldn’t fit in here: Wilfried Nancy is from a town in France about two hours from where Bouanga was born and is coaching the All-Stars after winning MLS Cup with the Crew.

He just hasn’t had a very good time here in the past.

Sure, he scored a goal last December in MLS Cup 2023 at Lower.com Field, but it came in a losing effort as he tried to spark a rally that never came. It also looked like Columbus could be the final city in which he’d play an MLS match, with the 29-year-old saying post-match he’d be open to a return to Ligue 1 or another European league.

Instead, Bouanga is back in Columbus, proudly representing MLS in the All-Star Game presented by Target, after signing a deal in March that will keep him at the club through 2027 and potentially longer.

LAFC’s chance for revenge on Columbus earlier this month went wanting as well, with the Crew going to BMO Stadium and emerging with a 5-1 victory.

“Columbus has posed many problems for us this year,” Bouanga said Monday. “For us, it was the first time we conceded five goals. We had few chances to score. We had a few chances here and there, but the majority of the time it was Columbus that had them.