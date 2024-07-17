"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game

During the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24, MLS will host a “Future of the Game Showcase.”

This event, which will feature live demonstrations of pioneering technology, including new data-creation methods, advanced refereeing tools, broadcast enhancements, and AI-driven fan experiences, will take place at Lower.com Field.

A first in global soccer, the “Future of the Game Showcase” will enable participants to interact with innovations in real-time and engage with the CEOs, founders and visionaries creating the future of MLS and the sport.