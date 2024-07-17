"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game

During the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24, MLS will host a “Future of the Game Showcase.”
This event, which will feature live demonstrations of pioneering technology, including new data-creation methods, advanced refereeing tools, broadcast enhancements, and AI-driven fan experiences, will take place at Lower.com Field.
A first in global soccer, the “Future of the Game Showcase” will enable participants to interact with innovations in real-time and engage with the CEOs, founders and visionaries creating the future of MLS and the sport.
MLS Future of the Game Showcase
- FitTogether: MLS All-Stars will wear FitTogether GPS vests under their jerseys during the game. The next-gen GPS is the most accurate player tracking system available.
- Sportlight: A demonstration of LIDAR, a Next Generation data creation system, utilizing lasers and radar that capture significantly more data from every match.
- Sportec Solutions: Skeletal tracking for broadcast and fan use, and the semi-automated offside system for future implementation in MLS.
- Immersiv.io: A demo of a mixed reality experience using game video and match statistics.
- Camb.AI: During the All-Star Game, Camb.AI will showcase its AI dubbing platform that instantaneously translates broadcasts into any language, all while maintaining the native speaker’s voice and tone.
- Fabric: A demonstration of the augmented reality scavenger hunt taking place all over Columbus during All-Star Week.
- MLS/TECH: An early look at new GEN AI capabilities, including a demo of a generative AI assistant to enhance fan engagement and fuel personalized digital experiences.
- adidas: The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be the first event in League history to utilize the Connected Ball, which has embedded sensors that allow for real-time capture of new game data.