"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game

ASW24-222951-Opponent_Announcement-no_players-1920x1080-ENG
MLSsoccer staff

During the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24, MLS will host a “Future of the Game Showcase.”

This event, which will feature live demonstrations of pioneering technology, including new data-creation methods, advanced refereeing tools, broadcast enhancements, and AI-driven fan experiences, will take place at Lower.com Field.

A first in global soccer, the “Future of the Game Showcase” will enable participants to interact with innovations in real-time and engage with the CEOs, founders and visionaries creating the future of MLS and the sport.

MLS Future of the Game Showcase

  • FitTogether: MLS All-Stars will wear FitTogether GPS vests under their jerseys during the game. The next-gen GPS is the most accurate player tracking system available.
  • Sportlight: A demonstration of LIDAR, a Next Generation data creation system, utilizing lasers and radar that capture significantly more data from every match.
  • Sportec Solutions: Skeletal tracking for broadcast and fan use, and the semi-automated offside system for future implementation in MLS.
  • Immersiv.io: A demo of a mixed reality experience using game video and match statistics.
  • Camb.AI: During the All-Star Game, Camb.AI will showcase its AI dubbing platform that instantaneously translates broadcasts into any language, all while maintaining the native speaker’s voice and tone.
  • Fabric: A demonstration of the augmented reality scavenger hunt taking place all over Columbus during All-Star Week.
  • MLS/TECH: An early look at new GEN AI capabilities, including a demo of a generative AI assistant to enhance fan engagement and fuel personalized digital experiences.
  • adidas: The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be the first event in League history to utilize the Connected Ball, which has embedded sensors that allow for real-time capture of new game data.
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS All-Star Game

Related Stories

2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences
Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes 
LIGA MX roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game
More News
More News
2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences

2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences
"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game

"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game
MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday
Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes 

Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 26: Cucho Hernández
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 26: Cucho Hernández
Obed Vargas blossoms with Seattle Sounders | The Pathway
1:06

Obed Vargas blossoms with Seattle Sounders | The Pathway
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 26?
1:44
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 26?
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 26
1:05
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 26