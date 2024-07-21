Gabriel Pec, Petar Musa added to 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster

LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec and FC Dallas forward Petar Musa have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy, MLS announced Sunday.
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for July 24, pitting the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field in Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
LA signed Pec this winter from Vasco da Gama on a club-record deal. The Brazilian winger has delivered with 10 goals and 10 assists in 25 matches, helping LA to a Western Conference-best 49 points. Pec joins Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig at All-Star.
Musa leads FC Dallas with 13 goals in 23 matches, rounding into form after his club-record transfer from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica. The Croatian striker has eight goals since June 19, the most in MLS over that span. Musa was named Player of the Matchday following Matchday 21.