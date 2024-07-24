MLS WORKS

East win 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game

COLUMBUS – The East All-Stars secured a 5-0 victory over the West All-Stars in the 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game, held Tuesday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.

Charlotte FC's Kevin Alvarado netted a brace, while Jaime Escobar (Charlotte), Elijah Reed (Philadelphia Union) and Rourke Martin (Toronto FC) also bagged goals for the East All-Stars.

The All-Star teams represented 26 MLS clubs and were comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners). The group will be recognized on-field before the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Spirit of Fair Play Award winners

  • Athlete: Kaleb Harrington, Orlando City SC
  • Unified Partner: Daniel Loera, LA Galaxy

Rosters for 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game

New York Red Bulls sign Wiki Carmona to new contract 
