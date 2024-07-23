Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sensation leads MLS NEXT All-Star Game comeback

COLUMBUS – Less than one week removed from his record-setting debut, Cavan Sullivan led Team East to a 4-2 victory over Team West in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The Philadelphia Union midfielder buried a 77th-minute penalty kick, then set up a 90th-minute insurance strike from FC Cincinnati forward Stefan Chirila – capping a man-of-the-match performance in the season-end showcase event Tuesday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.
Sullivan, part of wholesale lineup changes at halftime, made MLS history last Wednesday when he became the youngest-ever debutant (14 years, 293 days) in North American major league sports. He is the fifth-youngest homegrown signing in MLS history.
Sullivan and Chirila's goals completed Team East's comeback, which began with first-half finishes from D.C. United's Nelson Hernandez and New York City FC's Drew Baiera.
Team West staked an early 2-0 lead through Albion SC LA's Anthony Boyadjian and Striker FC's Skylar Kaplan – both of whom scored from close range off right-sided crosses.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Following the 2023-24 season, the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate was all about recognizing top-end youth talent. Tuesday's match more than delivered in that respect, with three homegrown players – Baiera, Sullivan and Chirila – all scoring for Team East. Whether it's in MLS NEXT Pro or the first-team level, who follows in their footsteps?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sullivan was ice-cold from the penalty spot, earning Team East the win over Team West.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Still buzzing from his historic debut at Philadelphia's Subaru Park, Sullivan capped a whirlwind week with a super-sub role.