Columbus Crew players get "incredible" reception at MLS All-Star Game

COLUMBUS – It was exactly what everyone at Lower.com Field was waiting for in Wednesday’s All-Star Game presented by Target.
After bellowing out cheers for their hometown heroes in Tuesday's All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and in the earlier intros, Columbus Crew fans cheered something they’ve seen many times before: Diego Rossi setting up a Cucho Hernández goal.
The Crew attackers linked in the 17th minute, an instant response to Germán Berterame's opener for the LIGA MX All-Stars. After sliding over the goalline on his belly, Cucho stayed in the net where his momentum had taken him after scoring the goal, raising his hands in celebration as the stadium erupted.
“I had goosebumps,” said Wilfried Nancy, the Crew manager who also coached the MLS All-Stars. “This is the kind of goal that we like to score.”
And the type of goal the fans like to cheer.
Sergio Busquets played a ball into space for Rossi, who applied a low cross with his first touch. An onside Cucho wound up and put a right-footed shot past LIGA MX goalkeeper Luis Malagón, just like a move from the training ground.
“Obviously we know each other really well from playing with each other, know how the other plays and that it could happen in a match like that is special,” Rossi said.
Cucho was the clear fan-favorite during All-Star week, getting love from fans, speaking to the press in both Spanish and English, and helping visiting players best enjoy their trip to the city the Colombian forward now calls home.
“It was incredible. It was a dream come true to have the All-Star Game at home and the fans today were incredible,” Cucho said postgame. “The result, well, that became secondary because it was about enjoying it.”
The whole night was one to be enjoyed, even if that result ended up being a 4-1 LIGA MX win after a strong second-half push from Andre Jardine’s group.
That MLS’ best players were in town and some of their favorites were among the best-performing players for the MLS All-Star squad? It was a well-deserved reward for the loyal fans in Columbus, one that didn’t pass unnoticed by the Crew’s five All-Star selections.
“I think it’s everything: One of the first clubs in the league\], the fans saving the team, the Edwards family and Haslems coming in and doing what they did with the stadium and facilities. I think the team has been growing and winning – that helps also,” midfielder [Darlington Nagbe said. “We’re grateful for their support and grateful they showed out tonight.”
Not that it was any surprise. Crew fans have supported their team through last year’s MLS Cup run, this season’s push to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and this season with the squad sitting third in the Eastern Conference.
“They’re going to support those of us who play at the club because they’re there supporting us every day,” Rossi said. “You feel that and it’s really important. But, I think that the fans enjoyed the whole show.”
They’ll now look forward to enjoying a Leagues Cup Showcase match against Aston Villa, with the Crew enjoying a bye to the Round of 32 thanks to their status as reigning MLS Cup champions.
The supporters will again fill Lower.com, hoping for those moments, the ones they love to cheer as they watch Cucho, Rossi, Nagbe, Steven Moreira and Rudy Camacho excel on the field under Nancy’s watch. There will be more to celebrate, but the connection made Wednesday on the national stage will stick in the memory for quite some time.