Columbus Crew players get "incredible" reception at MLS All-Star Game

COLUMBUS – It was exactly what everyone at Lower.com Field was waiting for in Wednesday’s All-Star Game presented by Target.

“Obviously we know each other really well from playing with each other, know how the other plays and that it could happen in a match like that is special,” Rossi said.

Sergio Busquets played a ball into space for Rossi, who applied a low cross with his first touch. An onside Cucho wound up and put a right-footed shot past LIGA MX goalkeeper Luis Malagón, just like a move from the training ground.

“I had goosebumps,” said Wilfried Nancy, the Crew manager who also coached the MLS All-Stars. “This is the kind of goal that we like to score.”

The Crew attackers linked in the 17th minute, an instant response to Germán Berterame's opener for the LIGA MX All-Stars. After sliding over the goalline on his belly, Cucho stayed in the net where his momentum had taken him after scoring the goal, raising his hands in celebration as the stadium erupted.

After bellowing out cheers for their hometown heroes in Tuesday's All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and in the earlier intros, Columbus Crew fans cheered something they’ve seen many times before: Diego Rossi setting up a Cucho Hernández goal.

Cucho was the clear fan-favorite during All-Star week, getting love from fans, speaking to the press in both Spanish and English, and helping visiting players best enjoy their trip to the city the Colombian forward now calls home.

“It was incredible. It was a dream come true to have the All-Star Game at home and the fans today were incredible,” Cucho said postgame. “The result, well, that became secondary because it was about enjoying it.”

The whole night was one to be enjoyed, even if that result ended up being a 4-1 LIGA MX win after a strong second-half push from Andre Jardine’s group.

That MLS’ best players were in town and some of their favorites were among the best-performing players for the MLS All-Star squad? It was a well-deserved reward for the loyal fans in Columbus, one that didn’t pass unnoticed by the Crew’s five All-Star selections.