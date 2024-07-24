LIGA MX All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. MLS?

COLUMBUS – Head coach André Jardine has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

In Columbus, LIGA MX seek All-Star Game revenge after losing to the MLS All-Stars in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota).

To help accomplish that, Monterrey's Germán Berterame and Tigres' André-Pierre Gignac spearhead the attack. Former LA Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos leads the midfield, and Mexican international Luis Malagón starts at goalkeeper.