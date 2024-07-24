LIGA MX All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. MLS?

COLUMBUS – Head coach André Jardine has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

Forwards/Wingers (3)

  • Oussama Idrissi - CF Pachuca
  • Germán Berterame - CF Monterrey
  • Javairô Dilrosun - Club América

Midfielders (3)

  • André-Pierre Gignac - Tigres UANL
  • Carlos Rodríguez - Cruz Azul
  • Jonathan Dos Santos - Club América

Defenders (4)

  • Bryan González - CF Pachuca
  • Gonzalo Piovi - Cruz Azul
  • Guido Pizarro - Tigres UANL
  • Alan Mozo - Guadalajara

Goalkeeper (1)

  • Luis Malagón - Club América

In Columbus, LIGA MX seek All-Star Game revenge after losing to the MLS All-Stars in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota).

To help accomplish that, Monterrey's Germán Berterame and Tigres' André-Pierre Gignac spearhead the attack. Former LA Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos leads the midfield, and Mexican international Luis Malagón starts at goalkeeper.

Wingers Javairô Dilrosun (América) and Oussama Idrissi (Pachuca) pose a danger, while Cruz Azul's Gonzalo Piovi and Tigres' Guido Pizarro anchor the LIGA MX backline.

