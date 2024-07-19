Diego Luna, Moïse Bombito added to 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy, MLS announced Friday.
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for July 24, pitting the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field in Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Luna is enjoying a breakout campaign with five goals and 12 assists (third-most in MLS) across 22 appearances. At 20 years old, Luna is the youngest MLS All-Star. The dynamic midfielder signed a long-term contract extension with RSL in March 2024 and received his first USMNT call-up last January.
Bombito has appeared in 17 games (16 starts) for the Rapids this year, registering two goals and one assist. The 24-year-old center back recently helped Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América. He was picked No. 3 overall by Colorado in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.