2024 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events

2024 MLS All-Star brings world-class soccer events, music, interactive fan experiences, and community-focused events to Columbus from July 20 to 24.
The week of soccer celebrations will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the MLS All-Star Game.
MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration Presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM ET
- FREE! All ages
- McFerson Commons Park - 218 West St., Columbus, OH 43215
Soccer Celebration will kick off MLS All-Star week events with a free festival for fans of all ages. From interactive fan zones to music, games, autographs, free giveaways, MLS watch parties, and more, Soccer Celebration is the ultimate fan experience taking place in the leadup to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Festivities will take place at McFerson Commons Park (218 West St., Columbus, OH 43215) on Saturday, July 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, July 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
In partnership with MLS, Coca-Cola will host the 5th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats, a fun and fresh space where fans can experience aspects of cultural fusion which are unique to the game of soccer and the passions of supporters. The event will feature special guest appearances by MLS players, interactive fan experiences, sampling of the latest Coca-Cola products and much more. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target featuring Marshmello w/ special guest PinkPantheress
Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello, with a special appearance by multi-platinum recording artist PinkPantheress will take center stage at the 2024 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Sunday, July 21 at Nationwide Arena.
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service
- 9 AM to 2:30 PM ET
- Registration details TBD
- Nationwide Arena - 200 W Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, OH 43215
MLS and various partners are joining forces to positively impact the Columbus community as part of All-Star Week festivities. On Monday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, fans and All-Star guests will have an opportunity to work side by side to pack 100,000 meals for local children and families in need. After volunteering, participants will enjoy a family-friendly celebration with food, music, entertainment, games, and more. More details will be shared at a later date, including the opportunity to register and volunteer.
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
- 7:30 PM ET
- Tickets ($25)
- Lower.com Field - 96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215
The matchup between MLS vs. LIGA MX will be further amplified as the two opponents face off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Providing fans with a fun and uniquely competitive take on the highly anticipated faceoff, the stars of both sides will be on display as ten players from each team compete in this ultimate test of skill. The event will include five competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T; Touch Challenge presented by Crest; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T; Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both sides to be a force for positive change in local communities. Tickets are on sale now.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- 11:30 AM ET
- Free
- Historic Crew Stadium - One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211
MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the best young players in North America with a once-in-a-lifetime player experience during MLS All-Star Week by being selected for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. Forty-four of the top MLS NEXT players, 22 per team, will showcase their talent on a national stage by competing in an East vs. West game at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus (One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211). on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live. Further tune-in details will be available at a later date. The event is free and open to the public. Fans are highly encouraged to park in the VIP lot (near Gate 4 and 5) and G Lot. Parking information and directions can be found here.
Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game
- 3:30 PM ET
- Free
- Historic Crew Stadium - One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211
Furthering our shared commitment to social inclusion, MLS and Special Olympics and will host the 9th annual Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 23rd at 3:30 p.m. ET at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus (One Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus, OH 43211). The Unified Sports East and West All-Star soccer teams are comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympic athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners). The Unified All-Stars will play in an 11 v. 11 competitive match coached by MLS Greats and will be outfitted in custom kits provided by adidas. The event is free and open to the public. The East and West Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
MLS All-Star Community Day Presented by BODYARMOR
- 9 AM to 1 PM ET
- FREE
- Northgate Intermediate School - 6655 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229
The 2024 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET at Northgate Intermediate School (6655 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229). This back-to-school-themed event is an extension of the Crew’s community missions to advance youth soccer and education in the state, including promotion of strong school attendance through the Stay in the Game! Network. Students will receive backpacks, school supplies, and BODYARMOR squirt bottles. The event features soccer clinics led by MLS Greats and Liga MX Legends, AED/CPR training, community resource booths, music, food trucks, and the BODYARMOR Community Cup—a 5v5 youth soccer tournament. The event is free and open to the public.
2024 MLS All-Star Game
- 8 PM ET at Lower.com Field
- Watch on: MLS Season Pass
- Tickets
All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, will face the best in MLS in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The match will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.