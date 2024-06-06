2024 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

The matchup between MLS vs. LIGA MX will be further amplified as the two opponents face off in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Providing fans with a fun and uniquely competitive take on the highly anticipated faceoff, the stars of both sides will be on display as ten players from each team compete in this ultimate test of skill. The event will include five competitions: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T; Touch Challenge presented by Crest; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T; Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice; and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Each team will be competing for charity as part of the commitment from both sides to be a force for positive change in local communities. Tickets are on sale now.