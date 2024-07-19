Skills Challenge: Houston Dash's Diana Ordóñez looks to boost MLS All-Stars

“There are so many names, but I kind of want to keep my cards close to the chest until I get to go up there and meet everybody,” she said. “I’ll be more of a fangirl once it’s over, once we win. Then I’ll give them their flowers.”

But don’t get it wrong: Ordoñez also is a competitor. Like, for real. That’s why she won’t even mention the players she’s most excited to compete alongside or against until her job – helping the MLS squad in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T to a victory – is done at Lower.com Field on July 23 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“Growing up, we were season ticket holders, went to every FC Dallas game,” Ordóñez said. “Our weekends revolved around going to FC Dallas games. Growing up that close to it, and getting to wear the badge of a club that was also in MLS, was really cool and part of me wanting to pursue my professional career.”

While in Frisco, she joined FC Dallas ’ ECNL team and felt proud to wear the same badge of the top men’s players she went to see at Toyota Stadium on Saturdays.

Of course, the Houston Dash forward hones her own game, watches NWSL rivals and checks in on Liga MX Femenil, but men’s soccer finds its place on her screens, too. It has ever since she was a girl in North Texas, building her life around soccer in hopes of constructing the career she’s now enjoying.

A Mexico international who was born in California before moving to Texas and playing in that FCD setup, Ordóñez already has appeared in 55 NWSL matches over three seasons and has suited up for Mexico on 26 occasions. With nine goals for the national team and 18 in her club career, it’s easy to see why she’s become a fan favorite throughout North America.

You only have to look at Ordóñez’s record with the Dash, and before that with the North Carolina Courage and the University of Virginia, to see she is very good at soccer. But while the Skills Challenge will indeed challenge her skills (as the name suggests), it’s not exactly a mirror of what she does on the field at Shell Energy Stadium during a Dash game.

So, having that competitive edge, Ordóñez is putting in extra work at training this week to get confident with the ball at her feet. Ordóñez said her preparation for the Skills Challenge has included a special focus on one of its most daunting elements.