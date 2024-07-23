MLS All-Star Day of Service: Columbus fans, players help families facing food insecurity

P3
MLSsoccer staff

More than 400 Columbus fans had an opportunity to volunteer and work alongside former and current MLS players as part of MLS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target Monday at Nationwide Arena.

MLS Greats Dante Washington and Frankie Hejduk, Liga MX Legends, Luis Hernandez and Omar Bravo, Columbus Crew players Max Arfsten, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Will Sands, Nicholas Hagen, Yevhen Cheberko and Mo Farsi and MLS Season Pass Talent joined together to pack 100,000 healthy meals for local children and families facing food insecurity.

In partnership with U.S. Hunger, MLS donated the packed meals to Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Student Success Stores who distributed throughout the Columbus community.

