What to know: 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Major League Soccer, LIGA MX and special guests will compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
- July 23, 7:30 pm ET
- Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio
- Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
- Purchase tickets ($25)
Roster composition
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge features 10-player rosters for MLS and LIGA MX comprised of eight field players and two goalkeepers. Meanwhile, four MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers will compete against one another in the MLS All-Star Goalie Wars competition.
MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
- Three players from each team will participate in this competition.
- Rules: Players will shoot at 11 targets of varying values (two points, five points, 10 points, and the moving AT&T logo target in the final 20 seconds is worth 20 points) as they try to rack up as many points as they can for their teams. One player at a time shoots for 60 seconds in each round. Each team participates in three rounds, with the two teams alternating after each round. For instance, MLS will shoot first, followed by LIGA MX, followed by MLS, and so on.
- Scoring: The team that scores the most points wins 1 point toward their overall score.
MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Crest
- Eight players per team will participate, with four players in each round, including two passers and two receivers. Each team gets two rounds of 90 seconds each.
- Rules: In this ultimate test of first touch, the receiver collects balls crossed in by teammates or launched high in the air by a ball launcher. The receiver must control and redirect each of the 15 balls into one of four skeeball targets with varying point values (two, five, 10 and 20). The ball-launcher balls are worth double the points.
- Scoring: The team that scores the most points wins one point towards their overall score.
MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
- Eight players per team will participate, four players per round (two passers, one shooter, one opposing goalie). There are two rounds of 60 seconds each.
- Rules: In this event, players will showcase their skill and creativity as they compete for style points. Each goal scored by a bicycle kick is worth 20 points: 15 points for a standard one-time goal, 10 points for a control touch and goal (can’t hit the ground), and five points for a half-volley.
- Scoring: The team that scores the most points wins one point towards their overall score.
MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice
- Three players per team with two competing head-to-head in each of three rounds of 60 seconds each.
- Rules: With targets spread across the field, players will race head-to-head to knock off the four targets before making a final pass and earning the point for their team. If both players have the same number of targets hit after time, the whistle blows to stop them, and the first to hit the final target wins the point.
- Scoring: The team that wins two of three rounds wins a single point toward their overall score.
MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs
- Seven players per team will participate, including all four goalkeepers in a single round, competing at the same time.
- Rules: Both teams will compete simultaneously in this final, electrifying event that will determine the overall champion of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Each team will line up players in Zone 1, located at the top of the 18-yard box, and must hit five crossbars to unlock Zone 2, located further out from the goal. The team that has the lowest total points on the MLS All-Star Skills Scoreboard through the previous four events will go first. Teams will then alternate kicks back and forth as they aim to hit the crossbar at the top of the goal.
- Scoring: The first team to hit The Victory Shot from Zone 2 wins the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
MLS All-Star Goalie Wars featuring MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers
- 4 MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers will participate in three rounds of 90 seconds per round mixed in throughout the in-stadium competition.
- Rules: Goalkeepers will go head-to-head attempting to keep the ball out of their own nets while scoring on their opponent by throwing, kicking, or drop-kicking the ball. Each shot must be taken within six seconds of recovering the ball and within the 15-foot box. Should there be a tie, each goalkeeper will get one attempt in OT before sudden-death.