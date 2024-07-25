MLS All-Stars fall to LIGA MX All-Stars in Columbus

COLUMBUS – The LIGA MX All-Stars earned revenge in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, securing a 4-1 victory over the MLS All-Stars.
The MLS All-Stars won the previous two iterations of this matchup, in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota). But a three-peat wasn't in the cards Wednesday night, despite 20,931 fans creating the highest-attended match in Lower.com Field history.
LIGA MX scored twice in the first half, through Monterrey striker Germán Berterame (16') and Pachuca winger Oussama Idrissi (41'). Then, amid wholesale lineup changes, Tigres midfielder Juan Brunetta (68') and Monterrey winger Maxi Meza (69') bagged second-half goals.
The Columbus Crew faithful were treated to a familiar link-up during a 17th-minute equalizer. Diego Rossi, played through by Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, fed Cucho Hernández for a close-range finish.
The MLS All-Stars proved snakebitten in front of goal, with Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig hitting the woodwork. FC Cincinnati wingback Luca Orellano nearly scored on a midfield chip as well.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Bragging rights await any time MLS and LIGA MX face off. And while this one goes to Mexican teams and players, the week was mainly about celebrating North American soccer. Up next for the league’s summertime spectacle? Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium in 2025.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cucho Hernández scores goals for fun. It doesn’t matter if he’s repping the Columbus Crew or MLS All-Stars.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Juan Brunetta was named MVP, helping ice the match with a second-half goal.