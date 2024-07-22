Colombian pride: Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández takes All-Star stage

“We want to have the best here,” Cucho said Monday of the São Paulo FC star. “If James comes, it’d be huge for the league. I think it’d be big for him too because the league is growing incredibly and the level is growing and growing. It’d be phenomenal for everyone.”

If another one of his countrymen entered the league, he’d welcome that with open arms. There have been rumblings that playmaker James Rodríguez may move the U.S. after his dazzling Copa América, assisting six goals en route to the final and scoring once.

This week, Cucho is playing tour guide and catching up with old pals from around the league, trying to become fast friends with players he hasn’t spent time with before ahead of Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The men’s national team went on a magical run to the Copa América final, the current MLS leading scorer is Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango and Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández is not far behind, scoring 13 goals and adding eight assists for the Eastern Conference’s third-place team.

The reigning MLS Cup MVP 👑 The best modern forward in the league is ready for his first MLS All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/j3z0M69e1H

“The success comes alongside work, and he’s a guy who always has worked really hard and tried to do his best and score,” Cucho said of Chicho. “I’m really happy he’s having a great tournament. He’s making life really tough for a lot of our teammates here at All-Star. Congrats to him for the work and hopefully it continues like that.”

Hernández is chasing Arango in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, with both continuing to push for inclusion in Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo’s squad that features a rotating cast of forwards and wingers working to convert the scoring chances Rodríguez creates.

“Honestly, representing Colombia here as well as possible on and off the field is a pleasure for me and I’m sure for all Colombians who are doing a great job here,” Cucho said. “Chicho, others who are doing great work like Santiago Moreno , Andrés Gómez . Those are people that deserve to be here, but not everybody can be.”

As Rodríguez explores his options and Arango serves a suspension, Cucho is flying the flag for Colombia at the MLS All-Star Game in addition to his hosting duties – though he expects with future editions, he’ll be joined by more countrymen recognized for their contributions in the league.

"It’s the result of work"

Hernández is a coach’s selection, but few would argue the 25-year-old doesn’t deserve to be on Wilfried Nancy’s roster. In addition to being top-10 when it comes to goals + assists and excelling in advanced metrics, Hernández also was a critical player in the Crew’s push to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final, scoring in series that saw the Crew advance past Mexican giants CF Monterrey.

While it’s no surprise to see him in the All-Star squad, Hernández isn’t taking the league-wide recognition for granted – nor has he rested on what the Crew achieved last season in their run to the MLS Cup title.

“It’s the result of work. It’s not just the work people see every weekend. It’s every day, waking up and getting better, trying to correct things,” he said. “I’m really thankful for the reward God has given me to be here in this moment, thankful to the people who are in charge. Now, it’s about enjoying it.”

The aspect of All-Star week Hernández said he enjoys most is interacting with players that even he admires as a top professional, whether an MLS teammate or a Liga MX rival.

“What I really like is meeting new people. Sometimes you see this level of players on television and say, ‘What a player!’ or ‘What a golazo!’ and then he’s here beside you and you can chat with him. It’s a really nice experience,” Hernández said.

While Cucho is embracing the chance to talk shop with his teammates and rivals, plus trying to show off the best of his adopted home, he insisted there’s still that competitive fire burning when it comes to Tuesday’s MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and Wednesday’s match.

“Nobody holds back,” he said. “Even when it’s a game of ping pong, you want to win. That’s how we are as players. We were born competitors and it’ll definitely be an intense game that both teams want to win.”