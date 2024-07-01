2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster

24-ASG-TradingCardsRoster
MLSsoccer staff

Thirty players will represent Major League Soccer against the best of LIGA MX for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth.

The roster was selected through the following voting mechanisms:

  • 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
  • 16 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host team, Columbus Crew
  • 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber

Learn more

FORWARDS/WINGERS (8)

RSL_Arango_Cristian_HEA_1080x1080
Cristian Arango
Voted in · Real Salt Lake

Arango is enjoying a career year during his first full season with Real Salt Lake, leading the league in goals (16) and goal contributions (26). The Colombian striker has RSL in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race.

DC_Benteke_Christian_HEA_1080x1080
Christian Benteke
Voted in · D.C. United

D.C. United's offense revolves around Benteke, a two-time All-Star who's among the Golden Boot presented by Audi frontrunners with 14g/2a in 18 matches this season.

TOR_Bernardeschi_Federico_HEA_1080x1080
Federico Bernardeschi
Coach's selection · Toronto FC

Bernardeschi has Toronto FC dreaming of a first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020 thanks to his 8g/5a output this season. The 30-year-old's résumé also includes three Italian Serie A trophies with Juventus and the UEFA Euro 2020 title with Italy.

LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Denis Bouanga
Coach's selection · Los Angeles Football Club

Last season's Golden Boot winner remains dominant, producing 13g/9a in 20 matches in 2024. The Gabon international has LAFC atop the Western Conference standings, seeking a third straight MLS Cup final berth.

CLB_Hernandez_Suarez_Juan_HEA_1080x1080
Cucho
Coach's selection · Columbus Crew

Already an MLS Cup champion and MLS Cup MVP, Cucho is now a first-time All-Star. Despite injuries, the Colombian star leads the Crew with 14 goal contributions (10g/4a) in just over 1,000 minutes this season.

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Voted in · Inter Miami CF

After last year's magical start to life with Inter Miami CF, Messi wrote his name into MLS history books earlier this season by tallying 12g/13a in his first 12 games of 2024 – becoming the fastest player to 25 goal contributions in a season. What can't the iconic No. 10 and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner do?

CLB_Rossi_Marachlian_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Rossi
Coach's selection · Columbus Crew

Rossi, who arrived last summer as Lucas Zelarayán's DP replacement, is a huge part of the Crew's dynamic attack. The former Golden Boot winner with LAFC was also the main spark behind Columbus' run to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

MIA_Suarez_Luis_HEA_1080x1080
Luis Suárez
Voted in · Inter Miami CF

The legendary Uruguayan striker has 12g/5a in 16 games with Miami. A Golden Boot champion in the Dutch Eredivisie, the English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga, Suárez could add an MLS scoring title to his extensive collection at season's end.

MIDFIELDERS (10)

CIN_Acosta_Luciano_HEA_1080x1080
Luciano Acosta
Voted in · FC Cincinnati

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Acosta has been electric again during his fourth season with FC Cincinnati, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most dynamic No. 10s.

MIA_Busquets_Sergio_HEA_1080x1080
Sergio Busquets
Voted in · Inter Miami CF

The legendary Spaniard has lived up to his reputation as one of the sport's best-ever defensive midfielders since his 2023 arrival to South Florida from Barcelona. Busquets has been a rock for Inter Miami in 2024, making 20 appearances (18 starts) and playing over 1,600 minutes.

MTL_Choiniere_Mathieu_HEA_1080x1080
Mathieu Choinière
Coach's selection · CF Montréal

The CF Montréal homegrown makes his second straight All-Star appearance as he continues his ascent, both in MLS and for the Canadian men’s national team.

POR_Da_Silva_Ferreira_Evander_HEA_1080x1080
Evander
Coach's selection · Portland Timbers

It’s been a breakout campaign for Portland’s Designated Player No. 10. Evander has fostered a reputation for long-distance golazos while also carrying the bulk of the load as a facilitator in attack.

VAN_Gauld_Ryan_HEA_1080x1080
Ryan Gauld
Coach's selection · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

An underrated star since his 2021 arrival to MLS, the Scottish No. 10 is having another standout campaign for the Whitecaps, fueled by his relentless work rate on both sides of the ball.

HOU-Herrera-Hector-HEA-1080x1080
Héctor Herrera
Commissioner’s pick · Houston Dynamo FC

Herrera missed time at the start of the season due to injury, but the Mexico national team legend hasn’t missed a beat since his return, once again performing as one of MLS's best two-way midfielders.

MIN_Lod_Robin_Olavi_Mikael_HEA_1080x1080
Robin Lod
Coach's selection · Minnesota United

The Finnish midfielder has been crucial for Minnesota in his sixth MLS season, taking over the No. 10 role after Emanuel Reynoso's absence (then exit). Lod has 5g/11a in 18 appearances.

NSH_Mukhtar_Hany_HEA_1080x1080
Hany Mukhtar
Coach's selection · Nashville SC

One of the most dynamic attackers in the league as the centerpiece of Nashville SC, Mukhtar is on pace for his fourth straight season with double-digit goals and assists. He won MVP and Golden Boot hardware in 2022.

CLB_Nagbe_Darlington_HEA_1080x1080
Darlington Nagbe
Commissioner’s pick · Columbus Crew

Now in his 14th MLS season, Nagbe has shown no signs of slowing down for the Crew. He is still among the best midfield metronomes in MLS and recently eclipsed 400 regular-season appearances across Portland, Atlanta and Columbus.

LA_Puig_Riqui_HEA_1080x1080
Riqui Puig
Voted in · LA Galaxy

The FC Barcelona alum has helped fuel the LA Galaxy’s resurgent 2024 campaign. Puig is one of the league’s best passers, forming a lethal front four alongside Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic.

DEFENDERS (9)

MIA_Alba_Jordi_HEA_1080x1080
Jordi Alba
Voted in · Inter Miami CF

A legend for Spain and FC Barcelona, Alba has 3g/5a in 17 matches for Inter Miami this season. The six-time LaLiga winner and Euro 2012 champion is regarded as one of the world’s best left backs.

CLB_CAMACHO_RUDY_HEA_1080x1080
Rudy Camacho
Coach's selection · Columbus Crew

Camacho has been a critical piece of the Crew defense since arriving via a trade from CF Montréal in July 2023. The French center back reunited with Nancy in Columbus, helping them win MLS Cup last December.

RSL_Glad_Justen_HEA_1080x1080
Justen Glad
Voted in · Real Salt Lake

Glad is an integral part of Real Salt Lake’s impressive 2024, building off his over 20,000 minutes with the club. The homegrown center back in his 11th season with the Claret & Cobalt.

DC_Herrera_Aaron_HEA_1080x1080
Aaron Herrera
Voted in · D.C. United

Herrera is making his All-Star debut after shining in a right-back role at D.C. United following a trade from CF Montréal. The Guatemalan international started his professional career as an RSL homegrown.

NYC_Martins_Thiago_HEA_1080x1080
Thiago Martins
Coach's selection · New York City FC

Martins serves as New York City FC's captain and is in his third MLS season. The Brazil native has appeared in 70 career games for the club after arriving before the 2022 campaign from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

CLB_Moreira_Steven_HEA_1080x1080
Steven Moreira
Coach's selection · Columbus Crew

One of five selections from Columbus, Moreira is making his All-Star debut. The Cape Verde international can play both center back and right back, often joining the attack with line-splitting passes or assists.

CIN_Orellano_Luca_HEA_1080x1080
Luca Orellano
Coach's selection · FC Cincinnati

Orellano joined Cincy on loan from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in February and immediately slotted into the left wingback position vacated by departing 2023 MLS All-Star Alvaro Barreal. The 24-year-old Argentine was named the Player of the Matchday for Matchday 16.

CIN_Robinson_Miles_HEA_1080x1080
Miles Robinson
Voted in · FC Cincinnati

Robinson has been a stabilizing force on the backline for the defending Supporters’ Shield champions. The USMNT center back joined Cincy via free agency after an accolade-filled spell with Atlanta United.

COL_Rosenberry_Keegan_HEA_1080x1080
Keegan Rosenberry
Coach's selection · Colorado Rapids

In his ninth MLS season, Rosenberry makes his second MLS All-Star appearance and first since 2016 with the Philadelphia Union. The Rapids' captain has been an unsung hero during their turnaround under coach Chris Armas.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

STL_Burki_Roman_HEA_1080x1080
Roman Bürki
Coach's selection · St. Louis CITY SC

The 2023 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year captains St. Louis CITY and has 13 shutouts in 52 matches since arriving from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

LAFC_Lloris_Hugo_HEA_1080x1080
Hugo Lloris
Coach's selection · Los Angeles Football Club

A 2018 World Cup champion with France, Lloris ranks second in MLS with eight clean sheets. He joined LAFC this past winter after starring for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

DAL_Paes_Maarten_HEA_1080x1080
Maarten Paes
Voted in · FC Dallas

Paes saw a wave of support from Indonesia, which the Dutch-born goalkeeper aims to compete for internationally after obtaining his passport in May. The FC Dallas backstop leads MLS with 87 saves.

COACH

Wilfried Nancy
Columbus Crew
Roster breakdown
Voted in
Coach's picks
Commissioner’s pick
Jordi Alba (MIA)
Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
Héctor Herrera (HOU)
Luciano Acosta (CIN)
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
Darlington Nagbe (CLB)
Cristian Arango (RSL)
Roman Bürki (STL)
Christian Benteke (DC)
Rudy Camacho (CLB)
Sergio Busquets (MIA)
Mathieu Choinière (MTL)
Justen Glad (RSL)
Evander (POR)
Aaron Herrera (DC)
Ryan Gauld (VAN)
Lionel Messi (MIA)
Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Maarten Paes (DAL)
Robin Lod (MIN)
Riqui Puig (LA)
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
Miles Robinson (CIN)
Thiago Martins (NYC)
Luis Suárez (MIA)
Steven Moreira (CLB)
Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Luca Orellano (CIN)
Keegan Rosenberry (COL)
Diego Rossi (CLB)

By club

Overall, 18 clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star Game roster led by the Columbus Crew (5) and Inter Miami CF (4).

FC Cincinnati

  • Luciano Acosta
  • Luca Orellano
  • Miles Robinson

Colorado Rapids

  • Keegan Rosenberry

Columbus Crew

  • Rudy Camacho
  • Cucho Hernández
  • Steven Moreira
  • Darlington Nagbe
  • Diego Rossi

FC Dallas

  • Maarten Paes

D.C. United

  • Christian Benteke
  • Aaron Herrera

Houston Dynamo FC

  • Héctor Herrera

Inter Miami CF

  • Jordi Alba
  • Sergio Busquets
  • Lionel Messi
  • Luis Suárez

LA Galaxy

  • Riqui Puig

LAFC

  • Denis Bouanga
  • Hugo Lloris

Minnesota United FC

  • Robin Lod

CF Montréal

  • Mathieu Choinière

Nashville SC

  • Hany Mukhtar

New York City FC

  • Thiago Martins

Portland Timbers

  • Evander

Real Salt Lake

  • Cristian Arango
  • Justen Glad

St Louis CITY SC

  • Roman Bürki

Toronto FC

  • Federico Bernardeschi

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

  • Ryan Gauld
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS All-Star Game FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids Columbus Crew FC Dallas D.C. United Houston Dynamo FC Inter Miami CF LA Galaxy Los Angeles Football Club Minnesota United FC CF Montréal Nashville SC New York City Football Club Portland Timbers Real Salt Lake St. Louis CITY SC Toronto FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC Jordi Alba Luciano Acosta Cristian Arango Christian Benteke Federico Bernardeschi Dénis Bouanga Sergio Busquets Roman Burki Rudy Camacho Mathieu Choiniere Evander Ryan Gauld Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez Aaron Herrera Robin Lod Hugo Lloris Thiago Martins Lionel Messi Steven Moreira Hany Mukhtar Luca Orellano Maarten Paes Ricard Puig Martí Miles Robinson Keegan Rosenberry Diego Rossi Luis Suárez Héctor Herrera Darlington Nagbe Justen Glad
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen drives community forward
Audi Celebrating Impact

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen drives community forward
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named Player of the Matchday
Why St. Louis CITY SC dismissed Bradley Carnell & what's next

Why St. Louis CITY SC dismissed Bradley Carnell & what's next
Team of the Matchday: Columbus trio leads the way, LA stars on song ahead of El Tráfico
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Columbus trio leads the way, LA stars on song ahead of El Tráfico
2024 MLS All-Star jersey

2024 MLS All-Star jersey
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 23: Brian White
1:15

Player of the Matchday 23: Brian White
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:25

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every Goal from Matchday 23!
27:15

WATCH: Every Goal from Matchday 23!
WATCH: Scorpion kick!? Brian White scores outrageous goal
1:04

WATCH: Scorpion kick!? Brian White scores outrageous goal