2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster

Thirty players will represent Major League Soccer against the best of LIGA MX for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth.
The roster was selected through the following voting mechanisms:
- 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
- 16 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host team, Columbus Crew
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
FORWARDS/WINGERS (8)
Arango is enjoying a career year during his first full season with Real Salt Lake, leading the league in goals (16) and goal contributions (26). The Colombian striker has RSL in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race.
D.C. United's offense revolves around Benteke, a two-time All-Star who's among the Golden Boot presented by Audi frontrunners with 14g/2a in 18 matches this season.
Bernardeschi has Toronto FC dreaming of a first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020 thanks to his 8g/5a output this season. The 30-year-old's résumé also includes three Italian Serie A trophies with Juventus and the UEFA Euro 2020 title with Italy.
Last season's Golden Boot winner remains dominant, producing 13g/9a in 20 matches in 2024. The Gabon international has LAFC atop the Western Conference standings, seeking a third straight MLS Cup final berth.
Already an MLS Cup champion and MLS Cup MVP, Cucho is now a first-time All-Star. Despite injuries, the Colombian star leads the Crew with 14 goal contributions (10g/4a) in just over 1,000 minutes this season.
After last year's magical start to life with Inter Miami CF, Messi wrote his name into MLS history books earlier this season by tallying 12g/13a in his first 12 games of 2024 – becoming the fastest player to 25 goal contributions in a season. What can't the iconic No. 10 and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner do?
Rossi, who arrived last summer as Lucas Zelarayán's DP replacement, is a huge part of the Crew's dynamic attack. The former Golden Boot winner with LAFC was also the main spark behind Columbus' run to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
The legendary Uruguayan striker has 12g/5a in 16 games with Miami. A Golden Boot champion in the Dutch Eredivisie, the English Premier League and Spain's LaLiga, Suárez could add an MLS scoring title to his extensive collection at season's end.
MIDFIELDERS (10)
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Acosta has been electric again during his fourth season with FC Cincinnati, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most dynamic No. 10s.
The legendary Spaniard has lived up to his reputation as one of the sport's best-ever defensive midfielders since his 2023 arrival to South Florida from Barcelona. Busquets has been a rock for Inter Miami in 2024, making 20 appearances (18 starts) and playing over 1,600 minutes.
The CF Montréal homegrown makes his second straight All-Star appearance as he continues his ascent, both in MLS and for the Canadian men’s national team.
An underrated star since his 2021 arrival to MLS, the Scottish No. 10 is having another standout campaign for the Whitecaps, fueled by his relentless work rate on both sides of the ball.
Herrera missed time at the start of the season due to injury, but the Mexico national team legend hasn’t missed a beat since his return, once again performing as one of MLS's best two-way midfielders.
One of the most dynamic attackers in the league as the centerpiece of Nashville SC, Mukhtar is on pace for his fourth straight season with double-digit goals and assists. He won MVP and Golden Boot hardware in 2022.
The FC Barcelona alum has helped fuel the LA Galaxy’s resurgent 2024 campaign. Puig is one of the league’s best passers, forming a lethal front four alongside Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic.
DEFENDERS (9)
A legend for Spain and FC Barcelona, Alba has 3g/5a in 17 matches for Inter Miami this season. The six-time LaLiga winner and Euro 2012 champion is regarded as one of the world’s best left backs.
Camacho has been a critical piece of the Crew defense since arriving via a trade from CF Montréal in July 2023. The French center back reunited with Nancy in Columbus, helping them win MLS Cup last December.
Glad is an integral part of Real Salt Lake’s impressive 2024, building off his over 20,000 minutes with the club. The homegrown center back in his 11th season with the Claret & Cobalt.
Herrera is making his All-Star debut after shining in a right-back role at D.C. United following a trade from CF Montréal. The Guatemalan international started his professional career as an RSL homegrown.
Martins serves as New York City FC's captain and is in his third MLS season. The Brazil native has appeared in 70 career games for the club after arriving before the 2022 campaign from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.
One of five selections from Columbus, Moreira is making his All-Star debut. The Cape Verde international can play both center back and right back, often joining the attack with line-splitting passes or assists.
Orellano joined Cincy on loan from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in February and immediately slotted into the left wingback position vacated by departing 2023 MLS All-Star Alvaro Barreal. The 24-year-old Argentine was named the Player of the Matchday for Matchday 16.
In his ninth MLS season, Rosenberry makes his second MLS All-Star appearance and first since 2016 with the Philadelphia Union. The Rapids' captain has been an unsung hero during their turnaround under coach Chris Armas.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
The 2023 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year captains St. Louis CITY and has 13 shutouts in 52 matches since arriving from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
A 2018 World Cup champion with France, Lloris ranks second in MLS with eight clean sheets. He joined LAFC this past winter after starring for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Paes saw a wave of support from Indonesia, which the Dutch-born goalkeeper aims to compete for internationally after obtaining his passport in May. The FC Dallas backstop leads MLS with 87 saves.
COACH
Voted in
Coach's picks
Commissioner’s pick
Jordi Alba (MIA)
Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
Héctor Herrera (HOU)
Luciano Acosta (CIN)
Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
Darlington Nagbe (CLB)
Cristian Arango (RSL)
Roman Bürki (STL)
Christian Benteke (DC)
Rudy Camacho (CLB)
Sergio Busquets (MIA)
Mathieu Choinière (MTL)
Justen Glad (RSL)
Evander (POR)
Aaron Herrera (DC)
Ryan Gauld (VAN)
Lionel Messi (MIA)
Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Maarten Paes (DAL)
Robin Lod (MIN)
Riqui Puig (LA)
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
Miles Robinson (CIN)
Thiago Martins (NYC)
Luis Suárez (MIA)
Steven Moreira (CLB)
Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Luca Orellano (CIN)
Keegan Rosenberry (COL)
Diego Rossi (CLB)
By club
Overall, 18 clubs are represented on this year’s All-Star Game roster led by the Columbus Crew (5) and Inter Miami CF (4).
FC Cincinnati
- Luciano Acosta
- Luca Orellano
- Miles Robinson
Colorado Rapids
- Keegan Rosenberry
Columbus Crew
- Rudy Camacho
- Cucho Hernández
- Steven Moreira
- Darlington Nagbe
- Diego Rossi
FC Dallas
- Maarten Paes
D.C. United
- Christian Benteke
- Aaron Herrera
Houston Dynamo FC
- Héctor Herrera
Inter Miami CF
- Jordi Alba
- Sergio Busquets
- Lionel Messi
- Luis Suárez
LA Galaxy
- Riqui Puig
LAFC
- Denis Bouanga
- Hugo Lloris
Minnesota United FC
- Robin Lod
CF Montréal
- Mathieu Choinière
Nashville SC
- Hany Mukhtar
New York City FC
- Thiago Martins
Portland Timbers
- Evander
Real Salt Lake
- Cristian Arango
- Justen Glad
St Louis CITY SC
- Roman Bürki
Toronto FC
- Federico Bernardeschi
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Ryan Gauld