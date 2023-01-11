Your Wednesday Kickoff: Need roster help? Have a mutual separation!

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. The move opens a Designated Player spot for FCD heading into the 2023 MLS season. Their other DPs are forwards Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco. Jara, 34, joined Dallas in July 2020 after signing a pre-contract the previous winter as his deal with Liga MX’s Pachuca was ending. He ultimately tallied 17 goals and three assists in 78 matches (35 starts), falling behind homegrowns Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi on the depth chart.

Real Salt Lake have finalized a club-record transfer for 20-year-old winger Carlos Andrés Gómez from Colombian power Millonarios FC. Gomez, a U22 Initiative signing, joins through the 2027 MLS season with a player option for 2028. A Colombia native, Gómez scored 12 goals in 58 appearances during Millonarios’ last two seasons. He made his professional debut in November 2021.

LAFC have signed both co-president & general manager John Thorrington and co-president & chief business officer Larry Freedman to multi-year contract extensions . The news comes after the Black & Gold, during the 2022 season, became the eighth team in MLS history to complete the MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double.

Apple and Major League Soccer have announced the initial team of announcers who will serve as the faces and voices of MLS Season Pass , the unprecedented subscription service that launches Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions. MLS Season Pass features live broadcasts and replays of every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – all in one place with consistent match times and no blackouts. It will also feature pregame shows, a whip-around show that provides live look-ins from every match and features discussion from all the key moments, plus a postgame wrap-up to close each night.

Charlotte FC have acquired forward Enzo Copetti from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club , the club announced Wednesday. Copetti, who turns 27 next week, joins as a Designated Player and has signed through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.

Franco Jara's departure means we can do a somewhat deeper dive on one topic today – namely, what's going on with these mutual contract terminations...

We’ll talk more about how Jara is departing FC Dallas in a second, but for now let’s focus on what the “mutual agreement” means for Dallas’ roster heading into 2023.

Dallas spent 2022 being one of the steadiest teams in the league. They were good and only good. Never bad, but never particularly great, save for one absolute beatdown of the Galaxy in LA. Heading into this season, it kind of felt like they were ramping up to… well, repeat pretty much exactly the same thing except without the safety blanket of having Matt Hedges at the back.

Well, now they can go out and get a new Matt Hedges – if they want, anyway. It kind of seems like a DP center back might be the move here, even if they did just add Sebastien Ibeagha and new signing Amet Korça. They’re already set in attack with Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola up top. Their midfield features Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget. And full back and goalkeeper seems set.

Maybe they look to go with a DP midfielder though. They'd be adding another roadblock to playing time for a couple of younger guys in Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, which would generally be a very un-FC Dallas thing to do. They’d also be keeping Facundo Quignon on the bench. But none of those guys played 2000 minutes last year, so it’s hard to call them locked-in starters.