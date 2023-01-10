New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
The 18-year-old US youth international turns pro after playing one season at Georgetown University, plus was named the 2022 Revolution Academy Player of the Year. Last summer, Panayotou was pivotal (tournament-high six goals) as New England won the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup national championship. He was also selected to the inaugural 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
“Jack has made tremendous strides in his development over the last two years and has emerged as one of the top midfielders in his age bracket in the country. His leadership and exceptional play on the field was crucial in helping our Under-19s win the MLS NEXT Cup championship, and he has only continued to grow while at Georgetown,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
“Jack is deserving of this opportunity to take the next step in his journey, and we are excited to continue working with Jack here in New England.”
Panayotou has earned three caps for the US U-19s, plus has made nine MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Revolution II – where he scored a brace against FC Cincinnati 2 in April. While at Georgetown, Panayotou tied for the team lead with seven goals across 19 appearances.
The Cambridge, Mass., native joins a flurry of promising homegrowns on New England’s roster, namely midfielders Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarević. This offseason, they also signed defender Santiago Suarez to a homegrown deal that’ll go into effect for the 2024 campaign.
“I’m incredibly honored to sign a homegrown player contract with the New England Revolution,” Panayotou said. “Having been with the club since I was at the Under-13 level, this is truly a dream come true.
“I am thankful to Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, and the entire organization for this opportunity, as well as to my Georgetown University family for their support. I am excited to begin my career with my hometown club, continue to develop as a player, and earn my place on this team.”
