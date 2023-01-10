New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international turns pro after playing one season at Georgetown University, plus was named the 2022 Revolution Academy Player of the Year. Last summer, Panayotou was pivotal (tournament-high six goals) as New England won the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup national championship. He was also selected to the inaugural 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

“Jack has made tremendous strides in his development over the last two years and has emerged as one of the top midfielders in his age bracket in the country. His leadership and exceptional play on the field was crucial in helping our Under-19s win the MLS NEXT Cup championship, and he has only continued to grow while at Georgetown,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.