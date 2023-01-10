Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison

FC Dallas have signed center back Amet Korça from Croatian top-flight side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defender is an Arlington, Texas native who spent three-and-a-half seasons competing in Croatia’s top two divisions, including three appearances with HNK Gorica since joining the club in July. He also made 65 appearances, scoring six goals, for second-division side NK Dubrava.

“Amet is from Texas and has international experience in the first division in Croatia, which is an incredibly competitive league,” FC Dallas technical director André Zanotta said in a statement.

“He brings that European experience with him as he returns home to Texas. Amet adds valuable depth to our roster.”

Korça, who played youth soccer for Solar SC, joined GNK Dinamo Zagreb's academy in 2019.

Korça is the second center back FC Dallas have signed during the offseason, joining Sebastien Ibeagha (free agent from LAFC) after longtime starter Matt Hedges joined Toronto FC via free agency. They join incumbent center backs José Martínez and Nkosi Tafari.

FC Dallas open the 2023 season, their second under head coach Nico Estevez, on Feb. 25 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

