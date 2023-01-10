FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed center back Amet Korça from Croatian top-flight side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defender is an Arlington, Texas native who spent three-and-a-half seasons competing in Croatia’s top two divisions, including three appearances with HNK Gorica since joining the club in July. He also made 65 appearances, scoring six goals, for second-division side NK Dubrava.

“Amet is from Texas and has international experience in the first division in Croatia, which is an incredibly competitive league,” FC Dallas technical director André Zanotta said in a statement.