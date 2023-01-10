LAFC begin roster reload: "There’s still quite a few moving parts"

After winning the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup double in 2022, LAFC have stayed on center stage to start 2023 by preparing for their title defense.

While plenty has happened already this offseason, more news will come ahead of Matchday 1 on Feb. 25, an El Trafico showdown with archrivals LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“In different ways, these four new additions represent what we are at LAFC,” Thorrington told media. “We have a young, highly sought-after European prospect in Stipe. We have a player who represented the US in Qatar and has been a mainstay in our league [in Long]. In Denil, we have another player with significant international experience in Honduras, and in Eldin we have a veteran goalkeeper who has played many years in Europe at very high levels.”

Then the biggest news, globally speaking, arrived just as the club gathered for preseason: legendary winger Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer , his last professional club goal coming as a dramatic 128th-minute equalizer in MLS Cup 2022. That towering header sent the legendary game at Banc of California Stadium into penalty kicks.

“There’s still quite a few moving parts, inbound and outbound interest,” Thorrington said. “We’re waiting for everything to happen to gain absolute clarity and what will be possible. I do foresee some more movement. Today we saw the first round of additions. I don't think we’ll be announcing another four players, but I do see some movement.”

As recently as last week, LAFC were preparing for Bale to return for the 2023 campaign. But on Sunday, Thorrington was informed by Bale and his agent of his impending retirement.

“We were planning on having Gareth in for his intake physical with the rest of our players. … I received a call yesterday from his agent and Gareth,” Thorrington said. “I have the utmost respect for Gareth. … It did surprise us in one sense, but once they explained where he was mentally and physically, we completely understood. We appreciate their forthrightness and we wish Gareth nothing but the best.”

Bale, 33, joined LAFC last June after leaving Real Madrid. The winger rose to stardom with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to the Spanish capital, setting a then-world-record transfer fee.

He won five UEFA Champions Leagues and three LaLigas in Spain. In his half-season with LAFC, Bale won the Shield and MLS Cup. A seemingly endless list of individual accolades trailed him everywhere he went, adding up to 21 trophies during an 18-year career.