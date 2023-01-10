NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers

Segal arrives at NYCFC from FC Köln, suiting up for the German Bundesliga side after playing at Stanford University. Since the 21-year-old played at the collegiate level in the US, he had to be acquired off waivers in order to play for an MLS club.

Segal, a former US youth international, had one assist in 12 matches for FC Köln’s reserves. He tallied 14 goals and five assists in 54 games while at Stanford, plus won a Pac-12 championship.

“We would like to welcome Gabe to New York City Football Club,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. “He is a young, talented, domestic attacker who had an excellent collegiate career at Stanford alongside playing for the United States youth national team. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue his development.

“The addition of NYCFC II to our player development pathway allows us to take advantage of these opportunities with the ability to play regular minutes in MLS NEXT Pro competition.”