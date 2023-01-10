Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire defender Adam Lundkvist in trade with Houston Dynamo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Adam Lundkvist

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • ATX receive: Adam Lundkvist
  • HOU receive: $500k GAM

Austin FC have acquired left back Adam Lundkvist in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, the Western Conference rivals announced Tuesday.

To land the 28-year-old defender, Austin have sent $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons. The funds break down as $300k in GAM this year, then $200k in GAM next year.

Lundkvist holds a U.S. Green Card and won’t occupy an international roster spot.

“We’re delighted to have Adam join Austin FC. He’s a player with a proven skill set as a left back in MLS,” Austin FC director of player personnel Sean Rubio said in a release. “We wish him a warm welcome to the club and to the city.”

Lundkvist, who’s played twice for Sweden, joined Houston in 2018 after featuring for IF Elfsborg in his home country. He has notched 12 assists across 121 regular-season games (111 starts) since arriving in MLS. 

Last year, Austin mainly turned to winger-turned-defender Jon Gallagher at left back as they reached the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Verde & Black also have Žan Kolmanič, who holds U22 Initiative status.

Meanwhile, Houston acquired left back Brad Smith in free agency this offseason as they've revamped their roster under new head coach Ben Olsen. Smith was last at D.C. United and is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in July.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Houston Dynamo FC Adam Lundkvist

Related Stories

NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
More News
More News
NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison
LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions

LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions
New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou
More News
Video
Video
Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video