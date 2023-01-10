Austin FC acquire defender Adam Lundkvist in trade with Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

ATX receive: Adam Lundkvist

Adam Lundkvist HOU receive: $500k GAM

Austin FC have acquired left back Adam Lundkvist in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, the Western Conference rivals announced Tuesday.

To land the 28-year-old defender, Austin have sent $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons. The funds break down as $300k in GAM this year, then $200k in GAM next year.

Lundkvist holds a U.S. Green Card and won’t occupy an international roster spot.

“We’re delighted to have Adam join Austin FC. He’s a player with a proven skill set as a left back in MLS,” Austin FC director of player personnel Sean Rubio said in a release. “We wish him a warm welcome to the club and to the city.”

Lundkvist, who’s played twice for Sweden, joined Houston in 2018 after featuring for IF Elfsborg in his home country. He has notched 12 assists across 121 regular-season games (111 starts) since arriving in MLS.

Last year, Austin mainly turned to winger-turned-defender Jon Gallagher at left back as they reached the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Verde & Black also have Žan Kolmanič, who holds U22 Initiative status.

Meanwhile, Houston acquired left back Brad Smith in free agency this offseason as they've revamped their roster under new head coach Ben Olsen. Smith was last at D.C. United and is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in July.