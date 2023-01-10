Transfer watch: 8 players in South America MLS teams should scout

At just 19, Leonardo scored 13 goals in Brazil’s Serie A last year and another two goals in the Copa Sudamericana. For a teenager, hitting that goals tally and backing it up with a strong expected goals (xG) tally of 13.2 in league play is impressive. There’s room for Leonardo to develop his movement off the ball and to become even more explosive on it, but he’s an exciting striker prospect with 4,000 Brasileirão minutes under his belt.