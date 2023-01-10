LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions

The news comes after the Black & Gold, during the 2022 season, became the eighth team in MLS history to complete the MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double.

“Our senior leadership team of John and Larry continues to do an incredible job of leading our club to unprecedented success both on and off the field,” LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal said. “In just five years, it is incredible to see how LAFC and our stadium have become leaders in the world of sports and entertainment.”

Thorrington initially joined LAFC in 2015, well before they joined MLS during the 2018 season. Ever since, LAFC lead MLS in wins, points and goals scored. They also won the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 and made the Concacaf Champions League Final in 2020.

Freedman has been with LAFC since 2014 and was named the MLS 2019 Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year and a finalist for the 2020 World Football Summit Best Executive award. Under Freedman’s leadership, LAFC have sold out every MLS home match in their history and turned Banc of California Stadium into a premier sports, concert and entertainment venue in the heart of Los Angeles.

Rosenthal's new role

Beginning on Jan. 1, Rosenthal took over as LAFC’s lead managing owner in a pre-planned rotation after Larry Berg held the role. Berg remains a co-managing owner of the club alongside Brandon Beck.