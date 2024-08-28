Your Wednesday Kickoff: Get ready for a historic Wild Card race

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have reached the 2024 Canadian Championship final after advancing past Canadian Premier League foes in their semifinal series Tuesday evening. The MLS sides will meet on Sept. 25 at Vancouver's BC Place with the Voyageurs Cup on the line. Crucially, the title winner qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

One half of the 2024 US Open Cup final is set after Sporting Kansas City topped USL Championship side Indy Eleven, 2-0, in their weather-delayed semifinal Tuesday evening at Children's Mercy Park. They’ll face the winner of tonight’s Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC semifinal match (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

This September, Major League Soccer and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness month for the 11th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Fresh off winning Leagues Cup, Columbus Crew visit the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ). This rescheduled match will have big implications for the Eastern Conference stretch run.

Unfortunately for casual fans, they aren’t in the Supporters’ Shield race. Instead, they’re scrapping it out for the last Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the East… aka the Wild Card match between seeds No. 8-9. But that’s just the kind of thing a seasoned Daily Kickoff reader like you is locked in on.

Oh, and they’re in Orlando on Decision Day. The Lions would love to send them home. That would just about be the proper ending for this season.

Atlanta are on the verge of a last-place finish and their schedule isn’t kind the rest of the way. They’ll likely get a boost from new DP Alexey Miranchuk. But it will have to be a heckuva boost to overcome tough matchups with Charlotte and Miami, plus boogeyman meetings with Philadelphia in Philly and the Red Bulls twice. They don’t beat Philly in Philly and they just don’t beat the Red Bulls.

For Atlanta, it’s been the type of season that's only happening on a limited number of timelines in the multiverse. We’re talking about a first-percentile outcome. I mean, their underlying numbers are still among the best in the league. But here they are.

27 points in 25 games

Remaining opponent ppg: 1.58

No one else in this group has it tougher than Philadelphia. And it starts tonight against Columbus. Then it’s a trip to Red Bull Arena, a trip to Miami and a trip to face New York City FC. Even if they somehow get through that alive, they’ll end the year against Orlando, Columbus and Cincinnati. That’s a brutal run on fresh legs. It will be even tougher for a team coming off an empty-handed run to the Leagues Cup Third Place Match.

I hate to be a bummer just when things are going well. Tai Baribo is coming off a world-beating Leagues Cup performance and Andre Blake has looked like Andre Blake again. Typically that’d be enough to get me to buy into Philly pulling this out, but not this year. Sometimes, it’s just not your season.