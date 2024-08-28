Your Wednesday Kickoff: Get ready for a historic Wild Card race

Philadelphia host Columbus in rescheduled match
Fresh off winning Leagues Cup, Columbus Crew visit the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). This rescheduled match will have big implications for the Eastern Conference stretch run.
MLS & Continental Tire launch Kick Childhood Cancer campaign
This September, Major League Soccer and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness month for the 11th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment.
Sporting KC cruise past Indy into US Open Cup final
One half of the 2024 US Open Cup final is set after Sporting Kansas City topped USL Championship side Indy Eleven, 2-0, in their weather-delayed semifinal Tuesday evening at Children's Mercy Park. They’ll face the winner of tonight’s Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC semifinal match (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Toronto, Vancouver make Canadian Championship final
Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have reached the 2024 Canadian Championship final after advancing past Canadian Premier League foes in their semifinal series Tuesday evening. The MLS sides will meet on Sept. 25 at Vancouver's BC Place with the Voyageurs Cup on the line. Crucially, the title winner qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Canada call 12 MLS players for friendlies
Twelve MLS players were named to head coach Jesse Marsch's 23-man roster for Canada's September international friendlies against FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosts the United States and Mexico.
Just two points separate seven Eastern Conference teams.
Unfortunately for casual fans, they aren’t in the Supporters’ Shield race. Instead, they’re scrapping it out for the last Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the East… aka the Wild Card match between seeds No. 8-9. But that’s just the kind of thing a seasoned Daily Kickoff reader like you is locked in on.
Here’s where things stand in the worst (best) bar fight of the year.
- 28 points in 26 games
- Remaining opponent points per game: 1.41
For Atlanta, it’s been the type of season that's only happening on a limited number of timelines in the multiverse. We’re talking about a first-percentile outcome. I mean, their underlying numbers are still among the best in the league. But here they are.
Atlanta are on the verge of a last-place finish and their schedule isn’t kind the rest of the way. They’ll likely get a boost from new DP Alexey Miranchuk. But it will have to be a heckuva boost to overcome tough matchups with Charlotte and Miami, plus boogeyman meetings with Philadelphia in Philly and the Red Bulls twice. They don’t beat Philly in Philly and they just don’t beat the Red Bulls.
Oh, and they’re in Orlando on Decision Day. The Lions would love to send them home. That would just about be the proper ending for this season.
- 27 points in 25 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.58
No one else in this group has it tougher than Philadelphia. And it starts tonight against Columbus. Then it’s a trip to Red Bull Arena, a trip to Miami and a trip to face New York City FC. Even if they somehow get through that alive, they’ll end the year against Orlando, Columbus and Cincinnati. That’s a brutal run on fresh legs. It will be even tougher for a team coming off an empty-handed run to the Leagues Cup Third Place Match.
I hate to be a bummer just when things are going well. Tai Baribo is coming off a world-beating Leagues Cup performance and Andre Blake has looked like Andre Blake again. Typically that’d be enough to get me to buy into Philly pulling this out, but not this year. Sometimes, it’s just not your season.
Then again, they’re playing their best ball of the year and have a game in hand on almost everyone else at the bottom of the heap. I’ll never feel comfortable counting them out entirely.
- 27 points in 26 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.26
Montréal have lucked into a gentle stretch run. If only they were playing at a high level…
It’s been an odd season for this group. They’ve been dealing with injuries and international absences all year, and it’s made it tough to gauge exactly how good or bad they are. It’s been rare to see this team’s best XI together. And now, Mathieu Choinière is off to Switzerland. Their best XI may not be strong enough at this point, even with a kind schedule.
Actually, it’s good that we’re talking about Montréal putting in underwhelming performances because the next team is…
- 26 points in 24 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.39
Alright, I’ll admit it: I think the Revs might pull this off. They’re fresh off pummeling Montréal in a 5-0 win. They have Carles Gil and Dylan Borrero back from injury, plus club-record signing Luca Langoni is working his way into the fold. They even have DP striker Giacomo Vrioni putting in a respectable nine-goal season so far.
On top of that, they’ve worked out some of their issues at goalkeeper by bringing in Aljaž Ivačič and they’ve helped out their back line by adding Xavier Arreaga and Tim Parker. I’m not saying they will upset Inter Miami in Round One, but I am saying they’ve come a decent way from their miserable start to the season.
Most importantly, they have two games in hand on almost everyone else. Extra chances at points might be all that really matters in the end.
- 26 points in 26 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.31
There’s no real reason to believe other than foolish confidence that the scales of the universe may one day tilt in our favor and that is the entire reason we endure existence as humans.
Also, Xherdan Shaqiri is gone and the vibes just generally seem better. That doesn’t make Chicago a great soccer team or anything. But it’s fun to think what’s impossible can become real, right?
- 26 points in 26 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.23
I don’t think the new manager bump is coming under B.J. Callaghan. This team isn’t good. They have a weak schedule the rest of the way but… man, they really aren’t good.
The only thing that can save Nashville is Hany Mukhtar potentially returning to form. I wouldn’t hold your breath, though. He has five goals and seven assists this year – his worst full season since coming to MLS in 2020. That’s fine for a lot of players. But Nashville need Hany to be MVP-caliber again.
- 26 points in 26 games
- Remaining opponent ppg: 1.28
The defense is so bad. It’s just not good. Bad defense. Bad.
Cincinnati sign defender Hadebe: FC Cincinnati have signed center back Teenage Hadebe through 2025 with an option for 2026. Hadebe was out of contract after playing for Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor. While the MLS Secondary Transfer Window ended on Aug. 14, teams can sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13. Houston Dynamo FC previously signed Hadebe as a Designated Player. He played in 51 matches from 2021-23.
Montréal transfer Choinière to Swiss club: CF Montréal have transferred homegrown midfielder Mathieu Choinière to Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich. The Canadian international departs with 11 goals and 10 assists in 119 appearances for Montréal. The 25-year-old also won two Canadian Championship titles. Choinière, a two-time MLS All-Star, originally signed with Montréal in 2018.
Philadelphia transfer Lowe to Saudi Arabian team: The Philadelphia Union have transferred center back Damion Lowe to Saudi Pro League side Al-Akhdoud. The 31-year-old Jamaican international has also played for Seattle Sounders FC (2014-16) and Inter Miami CF (2022). He appeared in 56 career MLS matches.
