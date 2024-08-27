Young Players: Who were the Matchday 29 standouts?

Leagues Cup is in the books. Days are growing shorter. The kids are getting back to school.
Like turning leaves and changing weather, it reminds us how the home stretch of the MLS regular season is upon us, when the stakes rise and matches take on an extra edge. You could sense it Saturday night as most of the league got back into the swing of things, and young players were again in the thick of the action, which means we’re back up and at it, too.
Here’s our weekly rundown of the top performances among 22 Under 22-eligible MLSers. A couple of the usual reminders: To be eligible, players must still be age 21 or younger as of Decision Day, the final date of the regular season. And you can always toss us your two cents – just find a post like this in the aftermath of a matchday and tell us who caught your eye:
Yes, Minnesota’s new center back Jefferson Díaz set the stage with an under-hit, ill-advised attempt at a big switch, inviting Seattle to attack a disorganized Loons back line in transition.
But good gracious, just look at this gorgeous through ball from Vargas to set up Jordan Morris for Seattle’s opening goal in Saturday’s 3-2 road win over MNUFC:
That’s the Mexican-American dual national’s career-best seventh assist of the year in league play, and he’s also chipped in two goals across MLS and Leagues Cup action. On the night, Obed tabbed 56 touches, completed 30/40 passes, contributed nine defensive actions and won half of his six duels.
Vargas just turned 19, and it’s looking like he’ll be a pivotal factor in the Rave Green’s hopes of another trademark autumn rally. On Wednesday he and the Sounders can also take a big step towards a familiar trophy, not to mention some revenge on their perennial antagonists, with a positive result against LAFC in a US Open Cup semifinal at the Starfire Sports Complex.
No one poured it on quite like the Revs this past weekend, and their wunderkind winger was plenty involved in the 5-0 thrashing of CF Montréal at Stade Saputo. The 19-year-old completed 3/5 dribbles, chalked up six recoveries and three defensive actions, and clanged a curling drive off the post in the 40th minute, showing good chemistry with Carles Gil as the Spanish playmaker made a triumphant return from injury.
The transplanted homegrown from Wisconsin kept plugging away, and soon played a supporting role in New England’s third strike, tracking down an overhit cross that looked destined to bounce out of touch and circulating possession before Nick Lima fired home after a lovely dummy from Giacomo Vrioni.
Overall Bajraktarevic completed 23/28 passes, went 3/5 on dribbles, and completed six recoveries and three defensive actions in 77 minutes. In a matter of days, he’ll jet across the Atlantic for his first call-up to the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, his family’s homeland, for UEFA Nations League matches vs. the Netherlands and Germany.
Another Inter Miami victory in what appears to be an inexorable march to the Supporters’ Shield, another bustling all-around performance from their young Paraguayan international. Gómez completed 17/18 passes (94%), went 2/3 on dribbles, won 7/11 ground duels and offered six defensive actions and five recoveries in the Herons’ 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati, a result that clinched Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification.
In a good example of a difference-making play more difficult to quantify on the stats sheet, he also distracted Cincy defenders with a strong near-post run that bought just a bit of extra time and space for Luis Suárez on Miami’s opening goal, the fastest in club history:
You’d hardly guess that Brighton & Hove Albion’s long-running transfer interest rumbles on in the background, with a variety of reports on Monday suggesting that a deal has been reached involving an eight-figure fee. Miami want to keep Gómez in pink until the end of the season, which would involve a loan-back and January arrival in England, though coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has said the Seagulls would prefer he arrive now. The Premier League’s summer window closes on Friday.
The vibes were nice at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.
Having made clear their intention to climb from the midst of the East pack into the conference’s elite this fall, Charlotte FC were eager to start the stretch run on the right foot, trotting out summer reinforcements Tim Ream and Pep Biel in front of a big home crowd. An early penalty kick calmly converted by Karol Swiderski, just back from a loan spell in Serie A with Hellas Verona, seemingly laid the foundation for a confident romp over a rival in the postseason race.
That’s right about when Donkor began to dominate the engine room, working in tandem with his fellow young’un Daniel Edelman to disrupt The Crown’s momentum and tip the balance in the Red Bulls’ favor. Elias Manoel’s equalizer soon brought them back to level terms, and by the final whistle, it was actually New York who had more cause to rue dropped points.
The Ghanian center mid finished with 49 touches, 92% passing completion, one chance created, 2/2 tackles and 3/5 ground duels won, eight recoveries and four defensive actions, all without committing a single foul – no small matter given the intensity demanded in the RBNY press. Donkor has our full attention this fall.
“Guti” didn’t have his best game on Saturday, where the Men in Red stumbled their way into a 2-0 hole before 23 minutes had elapsed vs. New York City FC at Citi Field: 35 touches, 64% pass completion rate, zero chances created, just one dribble attempted, and three defensive actions.
But the 21-year-old homegrown persisted, and he and his teammates were rewarded in the game’s dying moments. After Hugo Cuypers cut the deficit in half with 12 minutes to go, Rafael Czichos earned a last-gasp penalty kick for the visitors. One of the Fire’s youngest regulars showed the cold blood of a veteran, stepping up to firmly dispatch the spot kick in injury time to snatch a road draw from the jaws of defeat – a point that could prove useful as they push towards the Eastern Conference’s playoff places.
“Huge confidence to pick up the ball there on the spot in a difficult moment and get the tying goal,” coach Frank Klopas later said of his young creator. “I wasn’t able to look.
“I think Guti can improve and be a bigger factor over 90 minutes for sure. But it was great to see him get the goal and the way he came more into the game in the second half.”
Jonathan Pérez: Nashville has been a straight-up wasteland for young talent, yet that appears to be shifting under new head coach B.J. Callaghan. After arriving on loan from LA Galaxy last month, Pérez made his MLS debut for NSC in unusual circumstances during their home loss to Austin FC, subbing on for Patrick Yazbek in the first half. Pérez was ready, earning the Coyotes’ man of the match award with some enterprising movement and buildup play, mostly as an inverted winger on the right flank, in an otherwise frustrating loss.
Christian McFarlane: With another solid outing vs. Chicago, the 17-year-old left back has now started NYCFC’s last nine matches, clearly growing in confidence and fluidity on both sides of the ball. He appears to be the incumbent choice for Nick Cushing, and we’re intrigued to see how he handles a playoff push in the coming weeks. If reports are accurate, it’s all a prelude to joining Manchester City when McFarlane turns 18 this winter.
Matai Akinmboni: Sure, D.C. United’s fragile back line got hit for four goals at home by in-form FC Dallas, sunk by a first-half red card to newcomer Boris Enow. Yet we’re still congratulating their 17-year-old homegrown center back for notching his first career MLS assist with some quick thinking to feed Jared Stroud for the goal that cut FCD’s lead down to 4-3. Akinmboni also completed 95% of his passes and contributed nine defensive actions.