FC Cincinnati sign defender Teenage Hadebe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed center back Teenage Hadebe through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

In exchange for Hadebe's Right of First Refusal, Cincy sent LA Galaxy their natural first-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Hadebe was out of contract after playing for Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor. While the MLS Secondary Transfer Window ended on Aug. 14, teams can sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.

"We'd like to welcome Teenage and his family to Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said in a statement.

"His MLS and international experience, as well as his skill set and defensive quality, will make him a strong addition to our group. We are excited to have him join the club."

Houston Dynamo FC previously signed Hadebe as a Designated Player, leading to 3g/1a in 51 matches from 2021-23. He's scored twice in 31 appearances for Zimbabwe.

Cincy are second in the Eastern Conference, on pace for a home-field place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Pat Noonan's group won the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

“I'm so happy to join FC Cincinnati," said Hadebe. "I’m excited to join up with the team and meet the fans at TQL Stadium soon. I look forward to giving my all to fight for this club as we look to achieve our goals this season."