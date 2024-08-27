MLS & Continental Tire launch 11th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign

This September, Major League Soccer and Continental Tire are teaming up during Childhood Cancer Awareness month for the 11th annual “Kick Childhood Cancer” (KCC) campaign to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Throughout the month, Continental Tire has committed to donating $50,000 to fund pediatric cancer research. Fans are encouraged to support the campaign by sharing a message of hope for children and families in the fight against cancer using #KickChildhoodCancer.

The Kick Childhood Cancer campaign will benefit Children’s Oncology Group (COG), the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, uniting more than 10,000 experts in childhood cancer at more than 200 leading children’s hospitals around the world.