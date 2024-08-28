Sporting Kansas City cruise past Indy Eleven to advance to US Open Cup final

The final for the historic tournament is slated for Sept. 25, with the winner receiving a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

They'll now take on the winner of the other semifinal showdown between Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC , set for Wednesday evening at Starfire Sports Complex. Sporting KC are seeking a fifth all-time US Open Cup trophy, which would set a new record for an MLS club, breaking a tie with Seattle and Chicago Fire FC .

One half of the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup final is set as Sporting Kansas City topped USL Championship side Indy Eleven in their semifinal matchup at Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday evening.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Indy Eleven 0

A pair of first-half goals delivered Sporting KC the decisive result, never looking back after a highlight-reel opener from Scottish attacker Johnny Russell.

Russell put the hosts on top just 14 minutes after kickoff, unleashing a long-range golazo from well outside the penalty area that evaded Indy goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.

That advantage was doubled on 35 minutes, as Dany Rosero converted a close-range header at the far post off a cross from Rémi Walter. Sporting had to withstand a barrage of second-half pressure from Indy Eleven as they searched for a goal to halve the deficit, but the visitors couldn't quite thwart goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Sporting had a chance to add on a third goal late from the penalty spot, but Sulte managed to save the spot-kick from Alan Pulido.

