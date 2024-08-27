Power Rankings: Marco Reus delivers, Inter Miami clinch playoffs

Make it 0-3 for LAFC over their last three meetings with Columbus. They were second-best the entire night in Sunday’s Leagues Cup final. Now, they have to recover in time for a US Open semifinal at Seattle on Wednesday and then get ready for a congested stretch run as they push for the top spot in the West. Somewhere along the way, they have to figure out a plan to slow down Columbus. Just in case they see them again in December.