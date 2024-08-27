Playoff hunt: Which bubble teams have the best chance?

With a crowded field competing for the final spots across the East and the West, which clubs have the best chance to get (or stay) above the playoff line? I’ve picked my top three bubble teams in both conferences.

Teams can basically taste the sweet, sweet Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs air. In the case of Inter Miami , who clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference field with Saturday’s 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati , they can really taste it.

Twenty-eight MLS teams have 10 or fewer games left to play between now and the end of the regular season, with Columbus Crew the lone outlier thanks to their deep runs in multiple cup competitions. A few clubs have as few as seven games remaining in their regular season.

It’s a race for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. At least it certainly seems that way, barring a collapse from Orlando City or Toronto FC.

Atlanta United sit ninth in the table, with a big ol’ pack of teams breathing on their neck. Philadelphia, Montréal, New England, Chicago, Nashville and D.C. are all very much within striking distance of the Wild Card places. Still, I’ve picked the Five Stripes as one of the bubble teams to watch extra closely because they’re just that talented.

Does moving Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul and not replacing him hurt? You bet it does. But even without a top-end No. 9 leading the line, my bet is Atlanta have more than enough quality to maintain their pace. Saba Lobzhanidze and Xande Silva are both above-average wingers in this league – and with big-money No. 10 Alexey Miranchuk in line to soon make his first start, those two will once again have a difference-maker to play off of.